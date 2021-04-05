Karnataka Covid wrap: States reports 5,279 new cases, 32 more deaths; test positivity rate at 5.39%

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Monday said that the state might face a shortage in the number of beds available for Covid-19 patients. (File photo)

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare services Monday linked 32 more deaths in the recent days to Covid-19 on Monday, as the death toll rose to 12,657 since March 10 last year.

While 18 of these fatalities were recorded in Bengaluru Urban alone, three and two others succumbed to the infection in Mysuru and Kalaburagi respectively. Other districts that reported deaths were Ballari, Bidar, Haveri, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

While the youngest among the deceased was a 24-year-old male patient who complained of fever when he was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, an 86-year-old male patient in the same city was the oldest on the list.

“He (86-year-old patient) was diagnosed with breathlessness after which he was admitted to a designated hospital on March 25. His health condition worsened over the days as he died on Sunday,” a health official explained.

5,279 new Covid-19 cases, 3,728 in Bengaluru alone

As many as 5,279 more people tested positive in Karnataka on Monday, while 1,856 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 3728 new cases and 1026 discharges were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. The number of active cases further rose to 42,483.

With 97,829 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the daily test positivity rate across the state was at 5.39 per cent.

Other districts that reported most cases on April 5, 2021 are Bidar (264), Kalaburagi (181), and Mysuru(165). Meanwhile, 74,135 more people were inoculated on Monday (till 3.30 pm). Of these, 30,876 are above the age of 60 and 42,283 people fall in the 45-59 years category.

May face bed shortage if uptick continues: Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Monday said that the state might face a shortage in the number of beds (available for Covid-19 patients) if there is a huge spike in the cases being reported.

“We have collected information regarding the availability of beds in government hospitals. We have also initiated talks with private hospitals to reserve beds for Covid treatment. As per the advice of the technical advisory committee, we need to consider the pandemic seriously till May-end. We need to contain the second wave and save lives,” he said.

However, he added that he has observed a reduction in the number of new cases across the state “due to series of holidays”.

Explaining his observation, Sudhakar remarked, “We can reduce it further if guidelines are properly followed. Prime Minister Modi has interacted with eight states and has suggested taking stringent measures to curb further spread.”

He added, “Maharashtra has imposed tougher measures. So, let us not push ourselves into such a situation where tougher measures become inevitable. Nonetheless, we should not underestimate the scale and speed in which infection is spreading.”

Decision on Class 1-9 assessment soon: Education Minister

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Monday announced that a decision on assessment for students in classes 1 to 9 in the state would be taken soon in the wake of offline physical classes being suspended due to the ongoing second wave.

“The decision on how they (students of Class 1-9) will be assessed for the academic year 2020-21 will be taken in a couple of days,” he said after a meeting with school managements and parents’ association in Bengaluru.