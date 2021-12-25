Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State reports 270 cases, CM to chair meeting on rising number of Omicron infection

Karnataka logged 270 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, registering a significant dip in comparison to Friday’s tally of 405. The total number of active cases in the state is 7,271, of which 5,890 cases are in Bengaluru Urban alone, said the state health department. The state also reported four deaths, two from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad and Udupi.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.27 per cent while the case fatality rate was 1.48 per cent.

While Bengaluru Urban reported 152 cases, other districts like Dakshina Kannada registered 11 cases, Mysuru (13), Kodagu (25), Tumakaru and Udupi (14 each) and Uttara Kannada (5).

Bagalakote, Ballari, Bidar, Koppala, Raichur, Ramanagara, Vijayapura, Yadagiri, Kalaburgi, Haveri and Gadag did not report any cases on Saturday.

The Union Ministry of Health stated that Karnataka, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are reporting high numbers of Covid-19 cases.

A medical college in Kolar has reported a Covid-19 cluster with 33 students testing positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. District Surveillance Officer Dr Charani said that all the students have been isolated at a hospital.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with the experts on Sunday on the rising number of Omicron cases in the state.

On being asked about the possibility of imposing night curfew on the lines of Maharashtra, Bommai said that it would be discussed in Sunday’s meeting.

The state government on Monday will hand out Rs 1 lakh each to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families which have lost their members to Covid-19.