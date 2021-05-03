Karnataka Covid Wrap: More than 44,000 new cases; 24 die allegedly due to lack of oxygen; CM reconstitutes pandemic task force

Karnataka reported 44,438 Covid-19 cases and 239 related deaths on Monday, taking the total caseload to 16.46 lakh and fatalities to 16,250.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,112 infections. The day also saw 20,901 patients getting discharged. Cumulatively, 16,46,303 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,250 deaths and 11,85,299 discharges, a health state department bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,44,734 on Monday. After Bengaluru Urban, the number of cases was 2,685 in Mysuru, 2,361 in Tumakuru, 1,673 in Hassan, 1,367 in Mandya, 1,083 in Kalaburagi, 1,021 in Dharwad, 990 in Ballari, 886 in Chikkaballapura and 815 in Bengaluru Rural.

Eleven districts reported over 500 cases each. Among the 239 deaths reported on Monday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 115, while 19 were reported from Chamarajanagar, 14 each from Mysuru, Ballari and Hassan, eight from Tumakuru, seven from Shivamogga and five each from Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura and Kalaburagi.

A total of 2.61 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,49,090 tests were conducted on Monday, the bulletin said. The number of those who had taken the first and second doses of the Covid vaccine now stood at 98.78 lakh, it said.

24 die allegedly due to oxygen crisis in Chamarajanagar

Relatives grieve after 24 Covid-19 patients died allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka (PTI) Relatives grieve after 24 Covid-19 patients died allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka (PTI)

As many as 24 Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours after a government hospital in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar allegedly ran out of medical oxygen.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr MR Ravi, however, said it is yet to be ascertained whether the patients died from lack of oxygen. “We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen,” he said.

The family members of the deceased have staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the officials.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he has spoken to the Chamarajanagar district commissioner over the incident and has also called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening.

A portal for bed status information under private quota in private hospitals launched

As per the order by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP), Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Bengaluru has launched the ‘Search My Bed’ Portal that provides information on the availability of beds in private hospitals.

“The portal will provide the number of Covid patients admitted to private hospitals under private quota, bed availability, contact number and information of hospitals. The data will be uploaded in real-time,” BBMP said in a statement.

The Central Bed Management System has 11,000 beds in both government and private hospitals in BBMP Limits and for the past five days, about 5,013 beds have been allocated through the system.

“Only the information of beds under the Government quota are available at all the private hospitals registered under KPME in the city and no information of the private quota is available. The Covid19 patients who wish to get treated under private quota are not able to avail the information for the same. In this regard, to make available bed status in private quota for Covid19 infected, Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has launched ‘Search My Bed’ Portal,” the statement added.

Private hospitals registered under KPME are required to upload real-time information on general/HDU/ICU/ ICU-ventilator beds available and the same should be displayed at the hospital help desks for the benefit of the public.

Karnataka CM reconstitutes Covid-19 task force

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday reconstituted the Covid-19 task force to examine measures taken to curb the pandemic and create awareness among the public on its management.

The four-member task force will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Karnataka has been reporting over 35,000 cases daily, while the number of active cases has breached the four-lakh mark and infections have gone past 16 lakh.

“The reconstituted task force will examine measures taken to curb the pandemic and create awareness among the public on its management,” an official release said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Information and Public Relations Minister C C Patil and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar are the other members of the force. The Chief Secretary to the government, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Principal Secretary in the department of Medical Education will assist in providing relevant information to the task force, the release said.