Karnataka Covid wrap: State reports 22,578 new cases, 588 deaths; Cong launches online vaccination campaign

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 22,758 cases while the state reported 38,224 new discharges. The state logged 588 more deaths, taking the toll to 26,399, while the caseload stood at 24,72,973.

Of the fresh cases reported today, 6,243 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 13,210 discharges and 350 deaths. As of May 25 evening, cumulatively 24,72,973 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,399 deaths and 20,22,172 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,24,381. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 21.13 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.58 per cent.

Belagavi reported 24 deaths today, Ballari (20), Shivamogga (19), Mysuru (17), Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 2,241 deaths, Tumakuru 1,312, Hassan 1,285, Belagavi 1,260, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,31,496, followed by Mysuru 1,31,656 and Tumakuru 96,740. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,00,081, followed by Mysuru 1,14,998 and Tumakuru 73,178.

A total of over 2,89,23,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,07,675 were tested on Tuesday alone.

‘Let Congress Vaccinate’ online campaign launched by state Congress

The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday launched ‘Let Congress Vaccinate’,an online campaign to build pressure on the government to allow it to directly procure them as per their Rs 100 crore plan.

The party had recently announced that all its legislators and MPs would pool in Rs 100 crore from their Local Area Development (LAD) funds to procure vaccines.

As part of the social media campaign, state Congress President D K Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Working President Eshwar Khandre, former ministers R V Deshpande, among other party leaders, shared video messages highlighting BJP governments “failure” to procure vaccine and inoculate people against the pandemic.

The party, in a release, claimed that more than 20,000 people lent their support to the campaign today and shared their videos on Twitter and Facebook,asking the BJP government to permit the Congress to procure directly and vaccinate the people of Karnataka.

Karnataka govt warns pvt hospitals of stringent action if they hold back bodies until bills cleared

The Karnataka government has warned of stringent action against private hospitals including cancelling the licence if they hold back bodies of those who died to Covid-19 till the bills are cleared by the relatives or victims family.

An order to this effect was passed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar. According to the order, the government has taken a serious view of reports of hospitals holding back bodies of those who died of COVID-19 till the bills are cleared by the kin.

The officer said under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2007, no hospital can refuse to hand over the body of the deceased to relatives after his/her passing away.

“The deputy commissioners of the districts have been directed to cancel the licence of the hospital and initiate appropriate action under the KPME Act-2007 if such instances come to light. Further, the district authorities have to report on a weekly basis about any such incident coming to light,” Akhtar said in his order.

BBMP Chief Commissioner visits the vaccination site for daily wage workers

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP’s) contract daily wage workers were vaccinated on Tuesday at the Dasappa Hospital. The Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

He said that the vaccination currently is running for frontline workers as prescribed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and that every individual should start getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

MLA of Chickpet Uday B Garudachar, Rakesh Singh, the administrator of BBMP and the Chief Commissioner kick-started the vaccination drive. A total of 250 people will be vaccinated at this facility today.