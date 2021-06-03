Karnataka Covid wrap: State reports 18,324 cases, 514 deaths; over 60 lakh vaccine doses to be given in June

As of June 3 evening, cumulatively 26,53,446 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,531 deaths and 23,36,096 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. (file photo)

Karnataka on Thursday reported 18,324 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 26.53 lakh. With 514 more deaths, the toll in the state has reached 30,531.

The day also saw 24,036 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh Covid cases. Out of the 18,324 new cases reported on Thursday, 3,533 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,672 discharges and 347 deaths.

As of June 3 evening, cumulatively 26,53,446 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,531 deaths and 23,36,096 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 2,86,798. While the positivity rate for the day was 12.20 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.80 per cent.

Out of 514 deaths reported on Thursday, 347 were from Bengaluru Urban, while Hassan and Mandya reported 14 each, Mysuru 12, Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada 11, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar and Koppal 10, followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,533, Hassan 2,078, Mysuru 1,573, Tumakuru 979, Belagavi 839, Shivamogga 767, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,74,275, followed by Mysuru 1,47,228 and Tumakuru 1,05,995.

Karnataka to administer more than 60 lakh vaccine doses in June: CM

The Karnataka government is all set to administer more than 60 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine this month, thereby completing a total of 2 crore jabs by June 30, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

“Our government is set to administer more than 60 lakh doses of vaccine in June. With 1.41 Crore doses administered so far, Karnataka will complete 2 crore jabs by the end of this month.I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for his continued support towards Karnataka’s vaccination drive,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Karnataka extends lockdown till June 14

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced extending lockdown for a week from June 7 to June 14 to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the state.

“We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on. It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning,” Yediyurappa said.

The curbs have been in effect since April 27 but from May 10 the Chief Minister announced a shutdown till May 24 morning. However, it was further extended till June 7.

Three crore samples tested in state

Achieving a “milestone”, over 3 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,50,168 were tested on Thursday alone.

“Karnataka will cross 3 crore Covid-19 tests today. With 196 ICMR approved labs across the state, more than 82% of the tests conducted in Karnataka are RT-PCR tests. Congratulations to all our laboratory staff on achieving this remarkable milestone,” Health minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted on Thursday.

28.6% of the Bengaluru’s population vaccinated says Health Minister

About 28.6 per cent of Bengaluru’s population have been vaccinated, said health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday.

“Bengaluru’s vaccination coverage is one of the highest among major cities in India. With more than 28.3 lakh people inoculated with at least one dose, 28.6% of the city’s population is vaccinated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said that more than 58.71 lakh doses of vaccine will be supplied to Karnataka in the month of June, including supply of 45 lakh doses from the Centre and 13.7 lakh doses from state govt’s direct procurement.