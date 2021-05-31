Karnataka Covid wrap: State reports 16,604 new cases and 411 deaths; 250-bed govt hospital to come up in Bengaluru

Karnataka on Monday reported less than 16,604 new Covid-19 cases and 411 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 26.04 lakh and the death toll to 29,090. A total of 44,473 patients were discharged from hospital during the day.

The total number of cases recorded in the state till date is 26,04,431, which includes 29,090 deaths and 22,61,590 discharges, the state bulletin said.

Bengaluru reported 3,992 fresh infections even as the city saw 20,332 discharges and 242 deaths on Monday. The total number of active cases in the city is 3,13,730. While the positivity rate stood at 13.57 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) is at 2.47 per cent.

While Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of deaths (242) in the state, Belagavi reported 15, Mysuru and Shivamogga (13 each), Hassan (12), Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada (10 each), followed by others.

Also Read | Plan to spray aerial disinfectant over Bengaluru to curb Covid spread put on hold over environmental concerns

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,992 infections, Mysuru 1,171, Hassan 1,162, Belagavi 910, Tumakuru 806, Mandya 753, and Chitradurga 731, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,63,229, followed by Mysuru at 1,42,815 and Tumakuru at1,03,365. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,03,839, followed by Mysuru (1,26,106) and Tumakuru (90,505).

A total of over 2,97,36,960 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,22,329 were done on Monday alone

Decision on lifting restrictions will be taken based on advice of experts, says health minister

The government will make a decision on lifting restrictions based on scientific advice and the CM will take a final call on this, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Sudhakar said that since elected representatives work very closely and directly with people, they would know the ground reality.

Many legislators and local elected representatives have raised their concerns based on the opinion of the people but the government has to ultimately take a decision on lifting restrictions based on scientific advice by experts, the minister said. Once the Technical Advisory Committee submits its report to the government, it will be discussed in the cabinet, he added.

Medicos deployed for Covid duty in Bengaluru

The medical education department has augmented the necessary human resources to tackle the pandemic, with 12,353 MBBS and AYUSH students having been provided training to manage home isolation, Sudhakar said.

He said that while 250 AYUSH and MBBS doctors and nursing staff have been deployed at Covid care centres, 300 interns and nurses have been deployed at triaging centres.

A total of 5,737 medicos have been deployed to guide those under home isolation, he informed.

BBMP Commissioner holds meeting to discuss vaccination of for frontline workers in 18-44 age group

The status of vaccination drives for frontline workers in the age group of 18-44 within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits was discussed in a virtual meeting by Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of BBMP, on Monday.

The BBMP commissioner asked the officers to ensure that the vaccination for frontline workers in this age group should be taken up swiftly and completed as soon as possible.

The commissioner said that the government has identified 22 categories of frontline workers in the age group of 18-44 who are to be vaccinated. The zonal and ward level places should be identified and these beneficiaries should be informed that they need to get the jab as soon as possible.

“In the city’s primary health care centres, people who are more than 45 are being vaccinated in different camps. In the camps where frontline workers in the 18-44 age group are getting the jab, those above 45 should not be vaccinated there. There should be separate camps for both categories,” he said.

The commissioner also instructed the officials that there should be no glitches in the system to administer the vaccines for these frontline workers.

Meanwhile, BBMP has arranged a free Covid vaccination camp on Tuesday for journalists working within the BBMP limits. The camp would be held at the BBMP head office starting from 11 am. The state government has designated journalists to be frontline workers.

250-bed govt hospital to come up in Bengaluru

A new 250-bed government hospital will be built in Mahadevapura in the city, Karnataka Forest, Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali, who is also an MLA from the Mahadevapura constituency, said on Monday.

“The Covid-19 Task Force in the state has been asking for the construction of more hospitals in Bengaluru. The construction of the government hospital will begin very soon,” the minister said in a statement.

According to him, the building will have a special ward for children and also a maternity ward. The hospital will have all facilities available in a district hospital.