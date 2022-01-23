Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: State records highest single-day spike with over 50k fresh infections

Karnataka on Sunday reported 50,210 new Covid-19 cases, including 26,299 in Bengaluru, recording its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The state also registered 19 deaths. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 22.77 per cent.

The Karnataka health and family welfare department said that the total number of active cases in the state was 3,57,796. A total of 22,842 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Till now, 931 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the state.

The last time Karnataka reported more than 50,000 cases in a single day was May 5 last year, when it reported 50,112 Covid-19 cases.

Bengaluru urban reported 26,299 new cases and eight deaths, Mysuru reported 4,359 fresh cases and one death and Tumakuru reported 1,963 new cases and two deaths.

Bengaluru Urban district alone has 2,31,833 active Covid-19 cases, followed by Mysuru that has 16,447 cases and Tumakuru with 12,907 cases.