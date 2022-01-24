Karnataka Covid Wrap: State records 46,426 fresh Covid infections and 32.95% test positivity

A day after it reported its highest single-day Covid tally of 50,210, Karnataka recorded a fall in the number of fresh infections on Monday. As the state logged 46,426 new cases, Bengaluru accounted for 21,569 of them.

The recovery rate was higher as 41,703 patients recovered from Covid-19. And the test positivity rate was 32.95 per cent when 140,884 people were swabbed for the coronavirus.

The total active cases in the state now are 3,62,487, of which 2,26,385 are in Bengaluru. Thirty-two deaths were also reported, nine of them from Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Covid-19 restrictions would be relaxed further after reviewing the pandemic situation in the days to come. The government last week lifted the weekend curfew but not the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. Bommai also appointed 28 ministers to handle the pandemic response in each district of the state.

According to official data, the state recorded 183 deaths in the past one week. As many as 3,317 virus-infected people have been in hospitals and 274 in Covid care centres for more than seven days.

There are 233 containment zones within Bengaluru’s corporation limits, 57 of them in Mahadevapura zone, 53 in Yelahanka, 48 in East, 39 in Bommanahalli, 20 in West, 10 in South, four in RR Nagar and two in Dasarahalli. There has been a slump in hospitalisations since January 18.