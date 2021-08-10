Karnataka Covid wrap: State records 1,338 fresh Covid cases, 31 deaths

A family member of a COVID-19 patient assists him to breathe at an oxygen dispensing centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Tuesday reported 1,338 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.21 lakh and the toll to 36,848.

The day also saw 1,947 discharges, resulting in the active caseload across the state dropping to 22,676. The total number of recoveries in the state so far has increased to 28,614,99.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 315 new cases and recorded 492 discharges and three deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

#Karnataka reports 1,338 new #Covid19 infections and 31 deaths. Test positivity rate at 1.05% as 1, 947 people recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/KSJryZc2bJ — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) August 10, 2021

While the positivity rate stood at 1.05%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.31%. Districts that reported most deaths were Dakshina Kannada (8), Uttara Kannada (4), Hassan (3), Kolar and Mysuru (2 each).

Covid-19 vaccination: Karnataka reports lower rural coverage

Karnataka is among the three states in the country with big urban centres to report rural coverage slightly lower than the national average in terms of Covid-19 vaccination.

The state administered 38.10 lakh doses in the last two weeks, of which, 56% was in the rural areas, according to an official data. At a national level, 63% of the total doses administered in the last three weeks were in the rural parts. The other states to have reported a similar trend are Maharashtra and West Bengal.

To date, Karnataka has administered over 3.34 crore vaccine doses of which, only 74.76 lakh are second doses.

Dharwad: District admin bans public celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi

The district administration of Dharwad announced public celebrations of the Ganesha Chaturthi will not be allowed in the wake of a possible third wave of Covid-19 being predicted.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, the decision was taken much in advance as preparations for the installation of pandals begin early in the district, particularly in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad where such pandals draw a large number of visitors.

“Although the festival will be celebrated in September, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure. Those bursting firecrackers during the festival should ensure they use only green firecrackers authorised by the CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) and NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute),” he explained.

The district administration had banned public celebrations of the festival last year as well, citing restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

Bengaluru: Independence Day celebrations to remain low-key affair

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bengaluru is likely to keep Independence Day celebrations a low-key affair this year as well. According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the decision was taken at a meeting held with officials of the departments of health, police, and the civic body.

“While the flag-hoisting ceremony and ceremonial parade will take place, no cultural programmes will be hosted. No audience will be allowed at the event as well. A final list of all protocols to be followed on August 15 will be issued soon,” he said.

Gupta added that officials are working in tandem with officials of various departments based on suggestions made by technical advisory committees and experts to handle the pandemic efficiently.