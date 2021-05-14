Karnataka Covid wrap: Interval between Covishied doses revised to 12-16 weeks

As per data shared by the Karnataka Health Department, a total of 1.08 crore doses of vaccine has been administered in the state so far, since January 16. (PTI Photo)

Citing recommendations made by vaccination experts, the Karnataka government Friday officially notified a revision in the interval between receiving two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

“The earlier interval of 6 to 8 weeks of time for COVISHIELD vaccination between 2 doses is revised to 12 to 16 weeks. Citizens are requested not to come to Vaccination centres if they have not completed 12 weeks after the first dose of Covishield vaccine,” an official note from the Health Department read.

However, it clarified that the revised time interval is applicable only to Covishield and not Covaxin.

“The Centre on May 13 had informed that based on the recommendation of National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC) the second dose of COVISHIELD vaccine should be administered to eligible beneficiaries at 12 to 16 weeks interval after receiving the first dose,” a senior officer in the health department explained.

From Friday (May 14), Karnataka has been inoculating persons aged 45 and above, waiting for their second dose on priority. “The state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years will be utilized for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for the second dose. Therefore, all vaccines available with the state government (ie. supplied by GoI & procured directly by state) will be utilized for vaccination of beneficiaries due for the second dose,” the government had clarified in a note issued on Wednesday.

26 triage centres in Bengaluru now functional: BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local municipal body governing the Karnataka capital, Friday announced that 26 walk-in triage centres were functional across all zones of the city in total.

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, these 26 functional triage centres were in Covid Care Centres and maternity hospitals in eight zones of Bengaluru. Discussing expansion of the same plan, he added that such centres would soon be opened in all 198 wards within city limits.

“People with symptoms for Covid-19 can walk directly into triaging centres. They need not contact the BBMP instead can directly go to triage centres where physicians will assess their condition and recommend home isolation or Covid Care Centre or treatment at stabilisation centres. They will be sent to hospitals if required,” Gupta said. He added that medical equipment like thermal scanners, pulse oximeters, consumables/medications are in place at these centres.

According to Special Commissioner Randeep D, a team of doctors would assess the condition of the patients through tele-triage while bed-blocking earlier. “To make the process simpler, 26 triage centres are now established at Covid Care Centres, Maternity Hospitals and Covid Hospitals where patients can directly walk in for treatment. The doctors will physically triage the patient and recommend the appropriate kind of treatment,” he explained.

Randeep, also in charge of the Central Hospital Bed Management System, added that the triage centres will also provide oxygen facility for those in need. “In case of further assistance, beds will be arranged for the patients by contacting the war rooms. Zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, and health officials are working on identifying areas to set up triage centres,” he said.

Explained | The role of DETER committees formed in Bengaluru to streamline Covid management at local level

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan said that three doctors and three nurses will be available round the clock at each such triage centre. “256 doctors and nurses have been deployed for the same. Ward level nodal officers have been appointed for triage centres as nodal officers,” he said. He also added that arrangements were made to give the patients home isolation kits if they are recommended to be under home isolation.

Bengaluru: CCC at HAL gets oxygen generation plant

With the demand for medical oxygen rising among Covid patients in the city, the Covid Care Centre established in the premises of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru has now been upgraded with an oxygen generation plant for itself, enabling the conversion of ordinary beds in the CCC to high-dependency unit (HDU) beds.

“When the demand for HDU, ICU and ventilator beds was fast raising, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) and other donors came forward to contribute to establishing a PSA (Pressure swing adsorption) plant to supplement the efforts of BBMP and also converting the ordinary beds into HDU beds,” KTPCL MD N Manjula said.

Also, the zonal coordination for Covid-19 management in the Mahadevapura Zone of the BBMP, she added that the PSA plant with 330 litres per min capacity, along with pipeline for oxygen supply to about 40 beds, donning and doffing areas for doctors and generator back-up was established with a contribution of approximately Rs 73.28 lakhs, including Rs.21.50 lakhs CSR fund of KPTCL.

“This will supplement the oxygen supply which is currently enabled by portable oxygen concentrators supplied by BBMP which are 43 (5 litres per min) in number. In addition, a basic facility for the requirement of doctors is also established. Doctors for you, a voluntary organization has also tied up with BBMP and is providing clinical support and care in this HAL CCC now upgraded to 50 HDU beds,” Manjula added.