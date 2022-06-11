Karnataka Covid Wrap: State logs 562 new cases, active tally at 3,387

The health department Saturday said Karnataka recorded 562 new Covid-19 cases, of which 545 were registered in Bengaluru alone. The positivity rate for the day was 2.07 per cent.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka was 3,387, with capital Bengaluru having 3,263 cases. The government has ramped up testing in the wake of a surge in cases in the last one week, sources said. A total of 27,123 people in the state got tested for the infectious disease Saturday.

Health minister K Sudhakar said the state government has administered 11 crore doses of vaccine (5.45 crore first dose, 5,25 crore second dose, 26.41 lakh precautionary dose). “In total, 2,390 vaccination centres including 2,251 government and 139 private are part of the vaccination drive,” he said.

Government ramps up measures to prevent vector-borne diseases

Health commissioner Randeep D on June 10 issued directions to officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), health officials and district surveillance officers to ensure the availability of necessary drugs and logistics such as adulticide and larvicide at all levels, up to village level, as a preventive measure to cure those affected by vector-borne diseases.

“In view of the current transmission season of Vector Borne Diseases, it is crucial to intensify the vector control measures. The monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of the Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for Dengue, Chikungunya & Zika Virus Disease. Effective disposal of Solid waste should be emphasized to prevent Aedes breeding in peri-domestic situations. All the Government & Private office buildings including Commercial establishments should be inspected for Aedes breeding,” the health commissioner said.

The officials have been directed to collect serum samples from suspected dengue cases within five days from the date of onset of fever for NS1 Antigen-ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) test. The positive samples should then be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru for serotyping dengue virus (DENV).

“Intensify information, education and communication (IEC) activities, especially Inter-personal Communication (IPC) even at village level. To conduct Inter-sectoral collaboration meetings with Departments concerned such as Urban Development, Rural Development, Education, Industry, Panchayati Raj, Municipal Corporations etc. emphasizing their role in prevention and control of vector borne diseases,” the order copy read.