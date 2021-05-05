Karnataka Covid wrap: State achieves 1 crore inoculations but reports over 50,000 new cases

The state also reported 346 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 16,884. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 50,112 new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever single-day count for the state. Of these, 23,106 were reported from the state capital Bengaluru.

The state also reported 346 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 16,884. Karnataka, which has reported 174 lakh infections so far, has 4.8 lakh active cases.

Centre allots 4 tankers of 20 MT of oxygen each to Karnataka

To improve the supply of medical oxygen to Karnataka, the Union government on Wednesday has allocated four tankers of 20 MT capacity each to the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

Of these, two containers arrived at NMPT (New Mangalore Port Trust), Mangaluru, today, he said. Five empty containers have been airlifted to Odisha through IAF flights which would pick up about 74 MT of oxygen from that state and reach Karnataka by road in a day or two, Yediyurappa said. “I thank PM @narendramodiji for the continued support to Karnataka in this battle against Covid,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Karnataka achieves one crore inoculations says Health Minister

Karnataka on Wednesday crossed the one crore mark in inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

“Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. K’taka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre & State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses,” the Minister tweeted. He also said the vaccine is the biggest weapon to defeat the virus, Sudhakar said, adding that the government is leaving no stone unturned to inoculate everyone at the earliest.

According to the health department officials, these inoculations comprise first and the second doses. On Tuesday alone, the state government has achieved 99.36 lakh inoculations. The Karnataka government had kept the vaccination of people between 18 years and above symbolic as it is awaiting the vaccines to arrive from the manufacturers. The state has decided to vaccinate all those eligible free of cost.

Meeting on oxygen supply and war room management by Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the zonal commissioners and zonal joint commissioners to appoint one nodal officer for each ward to monitor overall opening stock, quantity indented, quantity received and closing stock of oxygen used to treat the Covid-19 infected in BBMP limits at the end of each day.

Speaking at the virtual meeting on oxygen supply, war room management, vaccination and Covid-19 testing, he discussed about total available stock of oxygen, demand received from the hospitals, quantity supplied, among other things.

He noted that small hospitals and nursing homes in the city that are using oxygen cylinders have been enrolling more patients than they can afford. In this regard, the nodal officers at the ward level must visit every hospital and nursing home to check their capacity to admit the maximum number of patients, he said.

The officers must also inspect if cylinder or tank is used for oxygen supply, he added.

He instructed that all Zonal Joint Commissioners must collate the information provided by nodal authorities and submit it to the committee at the head office. The information from all eight zones should be consolidated and submitted on daily basis.

He also asked the zonal commissioners and joint commissioners to appoint an officer to oversee the staff working on contract basis at BBMP war rooms. People over the age of 45 can visit the primary care centre and get vaccinated. People with Covid symptoms and primary contacts must get tested for Covid-19. The labs must immediately test the samples and provide the report, he said. The labs that are not doing the same must be instructed to quicken the process, he added.