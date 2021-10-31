Karnataka Covid wrap: 292 new cases; fresh serosurvey to also include children

As a part of its strategy to be better equipped with information in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct another serosurvey which will also include children.

According to officials from the state health department, the exercise will help decision-making bodies to ascertain the extent of Covid immunity in people and to examine the effect of antibodies among those vaccinated and others.

“Soon after the procurement for reagents is completed, the serosurvey will begin. While other protocols followed for the previous two serosurveys will be continued, we will include children this time. This is based on the Covid-19 technical advisory committee’s suggestion that no age group should be excluded this time,” a senior official said.

During the second serosurvey conducted in the state, it was discovered that Immunoglobulin G (IgG) seroprevalence levels were lower due to waning of antibodies. The estimated IgG prevalence at the end of the second serosurvey was 15.6 per cent, while it was at 27.7 per cent at the end of the first serosurvey.

292 new cases, 11 more Covid-related deaths in state

Karnataka reported 292 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,88,333 and toll to 38,082, the health department said on Sunday.

The day also saw 345 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,41,578. Out of 292 new cases reported on Sunday, 137 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 204 discharges and 7 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 8,644. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.27 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.76 per cent.

Out of 11 deaths reported on Sunday, seven are from Bengaluru Urban, two from Mysuru and one each from Chikkaballapura and Dharwad. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 137, Mysuru 33, Hassan 26 and Dakshina Kannada 24, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,51,872, followed by Mysuru (1,79,167) and Tumakuru (1,20,836). Cumulatively, a total of 5.08 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,06,939 were tested on Sunday alone.

(With PTI inputs)