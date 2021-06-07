Karnataka Covid wrap: Positivity rate 7.71 per cent; 111 black fungus deaths so

The Karnataka health department Sunday listed 320 more Covid-19 deaths, of which 187 were from Bengaluru Urban. Other districts that reported the most fatalities were Mysuru (19), Belagavi (15), Dharwad (9), Hassan (8), Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Haveri, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada (6 each).

Meanwhile, 12,209 more people contracted the infection as the cumulative tally rose to 26.95 lakh to date. Among districts that reported the most number of new cases were Bengaluru Urban (2,944), Mysuru (1,237), Tumakuru (698), Hassan (655), Dakshina Kannada (609), and Mandya (571). The test positivity rate (TPR) was recorded at 7.71 per cent, while 1,58,274 samples were tested.

As many as 25,659 people recovered from the infection, as the trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases continued. Karnataka, as of June 6, has 2,54,505 active cases.

Karnataka got 28 Oxygen Express trains so far

The South Western Railway Sunday said a total of 28 Oxygen Express trains have reached Karnataka to date, bringing in a total of 3,213.99 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

The 28th such train, carrying 117.11 tonnes of LMO in six cryogenic containers, reached Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru, at 5.50 pm on June 6. “It had started from Kanalus, Jamnagar, Gujarat at 11:45 AM on June 5. The Indian Railways has so far run 376 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 26,281 tonnes of LMO in 1,534 tankers to all parts of the country and has brought relief to 15 states in their fight against Covid-19,” a statement read.

Karnataka likely to cap black fungus treatment costs at pvt hospitals

With the number of black fungus cases still on the rise, the Karnataka government is mulling a cap on the treatment costs charged by private hospitals for the infection.

Health minister K Sudhakar said an announcement regarding this is likely soon. A total of 1,784 cases and 111 related fatalities have been recorded in the state, he said, while 62 have recovered. “It is necessary that the patients get treatment for about two to three weeks,” Sudhakar said.

The minister reiterated that the state was facing no shortage of medicine to treat the infection. “The Centre has allocated more than 1,000 vials of Amphotericin B. Black fungus patients get free treatment at all government hospitals. So far, we have received 18,650 vials from the Centre. As many as 8,860 vials have been used by government hospitals, while 9,740 vials were provided to private hospitals,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada gets oxygen generation plant

In a first in the coastal Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, an oxygen generation unit has begun functioning at the Vamadapadavu community health centre (CHC), located in Bantwal taluk.

According to district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the 500-litre capacity unit is equipped to produce 47 litres of oxygen per minute. “Two more oxygen generation plants are under construction at the government-run Wenlock District Hospital and Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru. Four more taluk hospitals in the district will get oxygen generation plants soon,” he said.

To date, Dakshina Kannada has reported 80,080 infections and 948 Covid-related deaths. As many as 7,550 cases are active as on June 6, statistics issued by the Department of Health showed.

Bengaluru police seize 1,379 vehicles, 29 NDMA cases during weekend

Even as most people in Bengaluru adhered to the extended lockdown announced across the state till June 14, the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) seized 1,379 vehicles from different parts of the city between 10 am and 8 pm or allegedly violating Covid restrictions during the weekend.

According to data shared by BCP, 1,182 two-wheelers, 69 three-wheelers, and 128 four-wheelers were seized during inspections held across the city. Meanwhile, 29 cases were filed under relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), as per an official release.

Karnataka: District registrar, sub-registrar offices exempted from lockdown

The Karnataka government has decided to allow District Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices in the state to function, amid the ongoing statewide lockdown in place till June 14.

According to an order issued by Member Secretary of the State Disaster Management Executive Committee N Manjunatha Prasad, these offices have been directed to function “strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.”