Karnataka Covid wrap: 1,598 new cases; state to set up more check-posts on Maharashtra border in Bidar

A health worker collects samples of passengers for Covid-19 test at city railway station during Covid-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. (PTI/File)

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,598 new cases of Covid-19 and 20 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,18,525 and toll to 36,793, the health department said.

The state also recorded 1,914 recoveries, taking the total number to 28,57,776. Bengaluru Urban logged 348 new cases and 366 discharges. Dakshina Kannada accounted for the next highest number of new cases with 438 infections.

There are 23,930 active cases of Covid-19 in the state as of Sunday.

While the positivity rate was at 1.09 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.25 per cent.

Among the fatalities reported on Sunday, 6 were from Dakshina Kannada, 3 each from Kolar and Hassan, 2 each from Dharwad and Uttara Kannada, 1 each from Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere and Mysuru.

Set up more check-posts on Karnataka-Maharashtra borders, says minister



Bidar district in-charge minister Prabhu Chavan Sunday directed the district administration to ensure all precautionary measures were taken to mitigate the chances of a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Chavan stressed that it was imperative to set up additional checkpoints on the Karnataka-Maharashtra borders in Bidar.

He added that more test centres should be operated at all border check-posts and instructed health department officials to ensure sufficient stock of medical oxygen in the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran informed that a total of six check-posts were already operating in the district.

“These include four in Kamalanagar taluk and two in Aurud taluk,” he said.

Bidar has been among the few districts in Karnataka to report new Covid-19 cases in single digits in the past few days. The border district, at present, has only 13 active cases.