Karnataka Covid wrap: Over 3 lakh active cases; Govt to establish makeshift hospitals in Bengaluru within 20 days

As Karnataka continued to report a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 infections and related deaths, the active caseload in the state rose above 3 lakh, with 2 lakh infections in Bengaluru Urban alone.

Meanwhile, the total death toll in Bengaluru Urban rose to 6,002 as 97 more people succumbed to the infection in the district. As many as 180 more deaths in the last few days from across the state were linked to Covid-19 by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Karnataka: 180 more deaths linked to #Covid19 today, 100 from #Bengaluru (97 from Urban, 3 from Rural) alone. 31,830 new cases as cumulative tally rises above 14-lakh mark. Bengluru Urban reports 17,550 new infections. @IndianExpress — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 27, 2021

At the same time, with 31,830 new cases, the total tally in the state since March 8 last year rose above 14 lakh. Bengaluru Urban reported 17,550 in the last 24 hours.

Other districts that reported most cases on Tuesday are Mysuru (2,042), Tunakuru (1,196), Ballari (907), and Kalaburagi (772).

Also, the health bulletin noted that 1,33,662 doses of Covid vaccine were administered till 3.30 pm on Tuesday while 10,793 people have recovered from the infection.

‘Depressed after seeing his mother suffer from Covid-19’, man kills self in Hassan

A thirty-year-old man, originally from Kodagu, who was reportedly suffering from depression after seeing his mother suffering from Covid at a hospital, killed himself at Hassan Institute Of Medical Sciences (HIMS).

According to Hassan Police, the deceased has been identified as Sharath Kumar, a resident of Somwarpet.

“Authorities at the medical college alerted us after seeing his body hanging from the terrace of the hospital. His mother had tested positive ten days back and her health was worsening. He (Kumar) is believed to have killed himself after being pained on seeing his mother’s deteriorating health condition,” a police officer said.

An investigation is now underway based on a case registered after the incident.

Bengaluru: Amid curfew, BMTC to operate 150 services for govt, essential workers

As many as 150 essential ordinary services will be operated along 95 routes from 6 am to 7 pm from April 28 to May 12 in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has stated.

“These services will be operated strictly for the benefit of employees working in the state and central government departments and in essential service sectors. The general public will not be allowed,” an official said.

Bengaluru: BMTC to operate 150 essential services in 96 routes between 6 am and 7 pm from Apr 27 to May 12 for employees working in State, Central govt offices and in essential service sectors in these routes. “No general public allowed.” @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/eNXztFRqhW — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, in a bid to facilitate travel to people between Bengaluru airport to Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), six Vayu Vajra (AC Volvo) schedules will also be operated round the clock, BMTC added.

Bengaluru: Non-rail head PRS centres to remain shut

In the wake of the restrictions imposed by the Karnataka government for the next 14 days, non-rail head computerised Passenger Reservation Centres in Bengaluru will remain closed, South Western Railway informed.

“The PRS centres at Banashankari, Jayanagar, Koramangala, K R Market, High Court, Vidhana Soudha, Electronic City and Yelahanka are closed from 28.04.2021 to 11.05.2021 (14 days),” the notification read.

Belagavi: BJP candidate Managala Angadi tests positive

Mangala Angadi, BJP candidate and wife of former Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, said on Tuesday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have been largely asymptomatic as of now and will be under home quarantine based on the doctor’s advice. I urge all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get tested and to seek a doctor’s advice accordingly,” she tweeted.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi wished Angadi a speedy recovery.

Angadi is among the contenders for the post of Lok Sabha MP from the Belagavi segment in Karnataka where Satish Jarkiholi is the Congress candidate. The result of the by-election is scheduled to be declared on May 2.

No victory processions on May 2: Election Commission

The Election Commission Tuesday announced a ban on all victory processions during and after counting on May 2 in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

Among segments where results are awaited are Belgaum (Lok Sabha), Basavakalyan and Maski (both assembly) segments in Karnataka.

This move comes a day after the High Court asked the poll body to prepare a blueprint of how Covid protocols would be followed on the day of counting.

Karnataka: Engineering, Diploma exams postponed

All engineering and diploma examinations scheduled to be held till May 12 have been postponed, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan has said. He added that the decision was made “in view of the corona curfew which will be in effect for 14 days starting from April 27 night” (9 pm).

Also, in charge of the Higher Education Portfolio, he added that new dates for the exams would be announced after the completion of the curfew period.

KSRTC ‘Fly Bus’ services from Bengaluru airport to Mysuru, Madikeri to continue amid curfew

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Tuesday clarified that it would continue to operate the ‘Fly Bus’ services from Bengaluru Airport to Mysuru, and Madikeri for the benefit of passengers arriving at the airport in the Karnataka capital.

While schedules are planned even amid the curfew in place across the state till May 12 (6 am), officials urged passengers to use the online booking facility (http://ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in) to confirm tickets.

Will set up makeshift hospitals in Bengaluru within 20 days: Sudhakar

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said makeshift hospitals with a capacity of nearly 3000 beds will be set up in Bengaluru within 20 days.

“Makeshift hospitals with a capacity of 2-3 thousand beds will be established in Bengaluru within 15-20 days. These will be set up in Victoria, Bowring and RGICD campuses. Each hospital will have 200-250 beds, 20 per cent beds with ICU ventilator, 60 per cent with oxygen and 20 per cent high flow oxygen,” he said, adding that the same will be replicated in other districts as well.

Further, speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Covid task force committee, he added, “We have decided to hire additional staff (other than the existing 400) for six months at a cost of Rs 11 crore in government call centres. These staff will work in different departments. Telemedicine system will also be put in place at a cost of Rs 20 crore,” he said.

Emphasising the need of following a strict curfew in the coming days, the minister said, “Cases were reduced to 3000 per day in Mumbai after curfew has been imposed. Curfew will reduce the spreading of infection. This is why our government decided to impose curfew.” He also urged people to be careful and to avoid unnecessary movement.

Bengaluru police calls out fake video attributed to city hospital

The Bengaluru City police clarified that a fake video was circulated on social media which reportedly indicated vandalism and violence at a private hospital in the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena, no such incident had taken place in Yeshwantpur area, which falls under his jurisdiction. “It has been observed that a false news item with a video regarding violence/vandalism in People’s Tree Hospital, Yeshwantpur is doing rounds on social media. “No such violence or vandalism has taken place in this hospital. The video being circulated now is from a hospital in Delhi, not Bengaluru,” he said.

He also warned people not to forward unverified messages or videos.