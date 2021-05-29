Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 22,823 cases, 401 deaths on Friday; TPR drops to 16.42%

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Covid-19 recoveries in Bengaluru (31,237) outnumbered new cases (5,736) by over five times on Friday, leading to an overall dip in Karnataka’s active caseload, which fell from 4,02,203 to 3,72,373.

The state reported 22,823 cases, taking its tally to 25,46,821, and 401 deaths, taking the toll to 27,806 since March 10 last year. Of these, 192 deaths were reported in Bengaluru Urban, 20 in Mysuru, 15 in Tumakuru, 14 in Dharwad, 13 each in Shivamogga and Hassan, and 11 each in Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada.

The test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 16.42 per cent, the lowest recorded this month. The number of tests conducted in the state has been steady at around 1.4 lakh since Wednesday.

Among other districts that reported the most new cases were Mysuru (1,677), Tumakuru (1,326), Belagavi (1,319), Hassan (1,170), and Shivamogga (1,135).

As many as 1,90,285 people were vaccinated across Karnataka on Friday.

Six districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region are likely to witness an upgrade in healthcare infrastructure. The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Friday announced Rs 100 crore will be spent to procure oxygen support and other medical equipment to intensify efforts in handling the pandemic.

According to KKRDC chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, the Board has released funds to purchase oxygen generation plants, oxygen concentrators, ICU beds, ICU ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ambulances, and ECG machines. These will then be provided to government hospitals in Bidar, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir districts, he said.

While Raichur has been allocated a lion’s share of the funding with Rs 31.48 crore, other districts with the most grants for the year 2021-22 are Koppal (Rs 22.51 crore) and Yadgir (Rs 19.33 crore).

DRDO oxygen plants soon in six Karnataka cities

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has stated that it will set up as many as seven Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in six cities of Karnataka in a bid to aid Covid-patients.

DRDO officials said two plants would be set up in Bengaluru, and one each in Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Karwar, and Hassan. Each plant will have a capacity of 1,000 liters per minute.

While the plants in Bengaluru are proposed to be at the Air Force Command Hospital and Rajajinagar ESIC PGIMSR and Model Hospital, the one in Mysuru is likely to be on the premises of KR Hospital or the District Hospital, officials added.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been entrusted with the responsibility of identifying the location for the plants in each city.

Service charge for each vaccine jab doubles from Rs 100 to Rs 200 at private hospitals

Getting Covid-19 vaccine shots just got costlier in Karnataka as the state government revised the service charges allowed to be levied by private medical establishments from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per dose.

“Considering many requests received, the state government has decided to cap service charges of vaccine administration by private hospitals at Rs 200 per dose. All hospitals hereby are directed to strictly abide by the guidelines and help in easing the vaccination process,” Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan said.

Later, a government order specifying that the charges apply to each dose of all available Covid vaccines was also issued.