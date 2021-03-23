Karnataka Covid wrap: Health minister confirms second wave, denies vaccine shortage; HDK takes jab

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 2,010 new Covid-19 cases as Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar admitted that the state had entered the second wave of the pandemic.

“The second wave has begun in the state. The number of cases is increasing in several parts of the state. People should be vigilant and ensure that Covid-19 precautions are followed,” he said.

As many as 1,280 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Bengaluru on Tuesday, as the state capital continued to report most cases among all districts of Karnataka.

Along with 2010 fresh cases, the state also reported five more deaths on Tuesday.

Urging caution and extreme vigilance, Sudhakar said, “Functions and gatherings should be avoided for the next two months.”

Minister denies reports of vaccine shortage

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapura, Sudhakar denied reports that several public healthcare centres in the state had started to run short of Covid-19 vaccines. “There is no shortage of vaccines in the state. We have discussed this with the Centre and have been promised that we would not face any shortage,” he said.

He added that the state will receive 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine within a week. “Before that, an additional 4 lakh doses will be dispatched by flight. The government will ensure that there is no shortage of vaccines,” he said.

BSY welcomes Centre move to offer jabs to all aged above 45

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the central government to make everyone aged above 45 years eligible for vaccination from April 1.

“I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated and stay protected. Together we can make Karnataka Covid-19 free,” he said.

A total of 47,811 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said. Over 27.58 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state so far.

Kumaraswamy gets inoculated in Bengaluru

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy took his first dose of Covid vaccine on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old leader was inoculated at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru.

Kalaburagi, Mysuru report more cases

For the first time in the last few months, two districts other than Bengaluru Urban reported new cases in three-digit numbers. While 129 people contracted the infection in the last 24 hours in Kalaburagi, 100 cases were recorded in Mysuru. Other districts that contributed majorly to the caseload on Tuesday were Bidar (76), Dakshina Kannada (74) and Tumkur (40).

Keeping up with its unsavoury trend, Bengaluru Urban continued to drive the state’s Covid resurgence, accounting for 70 per cent of the active caseload. As many as 10,766 active cases of the total 15,595 in the state were from the capital city alone. The test positivity rate rose to 2.03 per cent even as 98,733 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Offline classes, exams in colleges to continue ‘with strict vigilance’: Dy CM

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to continue classes and hold examinations as scheduled in colleges and universities in the state amid the second wave of the pandemic.

“There will be strict vigilance to ensure adherence to SOPs while offline classes and examinations will be held as scheduled by universities,” Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said.

He added that the decision would be applicable to all universities, colleges, polytechnic institutes and all other educational institutions which come under the Department of Higher Education.