Karnataka Covid wrap: Lockdown in Dakshina Kannada; state TPR drops

Karnataka recorded a Covid test positivity rate of 6.02 per cent on Sunday, a drop from the 6.61 per cent a day earlier. As many as 18,648 people recovered from Covid-19, with the trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases (7,810) continuing.

In Bengaluru, the active caseload dropped to 85,995. The state capital logged 1,348 new coronavirus infections and 4,125 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department linked 125 more deaths to Covid-19, of which 25 were from Mysuru. Other districts that reported the most fatalities were Bengaluru Urban(23), Belagavi and Dharwad (nine each), and Ballari, Davangere, and Hassan (seven each).

As many as 1,29,617 samples were tested in the last 24 hours even as another 55,391 people were inoculated from across the state. Karnataka, as on June 13, has 1,80,835 active cases.

Dakshina Kannada: Complete lockdown announced in 17 gram panchayats

Noting that as many as 17 gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district had an active caseload of above 50, the district administration Sunday announced a complete lockdown in those areas.

According to Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, a complete lockdown will be in place from 9 am on Monday to the same time on June 21. The DC identified the 17 panchayats as Neermarga, Konaje (Mangaluru taluk), Naravi, Koyyuru, Mittabagilu, Maladi, Neriya, Laila, Ujire, Charmadi (Belthangady taluk), Aivarnadu, Amara Mudnooru, Kollamogaru, Guthigaru, Aranthodu (Sullia taluk), Subrahmanya and Savanooru.

As many as 434 new infections in the district on Sunday saw the active caseload rise to 7,019. The cumulative Covid death tally is now at 977. However, the test positivity rate has dipped to 7.19 per cent from 12.92 recorded a day earlier.

Govt to introduce geofencing to monitor doctor attendance: Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has said that the state government will introduce geofencing to monitor the attendance of doctors at public healthcare institutions.

“Once geofencing is introduced, it will help us keep a tab on doctors who skip duty. People who have chosen this profession voluntarily should not feel they are being forced to work,” he said.

Reviewing the Covid response and statistics of Shivamogga district, Sudhakar said 24 per cent of the deaths were reported within two days of hospital admission. “This is an alarming development. An expert panel from Bengaluru will be sent to Shivamogga to analyse the cases,” he said.

BJP MLA Renukacharya in trouble for ‘conducting homa’ in Covid Care Centre

Karnataka MLA and Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s Parliamentary Secretary M P Renukacharya has found himself in trouble after the Davangere district administration decided to issue a notice to him for “conducting a homa” at a Covid Care Centre (CCC).

The government action comes after a video clip of the incident, which took place at the Arabagatte CCC in Honnali taluk, went viral on social media, leading to widespread criticism.

According to Davangere Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi, the Honnali tahsildar has been instructed to issue a notice to Renukacharya and action would be taken against him under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Renukacharya, however, maintained he conducted the homa for the welfare of the inmates and “no one opposed him”. He also alleged “conspiracy by Congress” workers and said the issue was blown out of proportion.

Covid impact: Bengaluru airport records 46.1% decline in traffic

Amid lockdowns and the second wave of Covid-19, air traffic movements (ATMs) in Bengaluru saw a drastic drop.

According to a post-analysis report by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru saw a 46.1% decline in ATMs on May 31 when compared with May 1. Meanwhile, comparative data from the same month in 2019 indicated a whopping 68 per cent dip ,with the numbers dropping to 6,340 (May 2021) from 19,642.

Udupi: Book stores, stationery shops, mobile shops to function on Wednesday

In a bid to help students attending online classes, the Udupi district administration Sunday announced it will allow book stores, stationery shops and mobile shops to function on Wednesday (June 16) from 6 am to 2 pm.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha clarified that shops selling food and other essential commodities would be allowed between 6 am and 2 pm from Monday, as per the latest guidelines.

Meanwhile, Udupi reflected the statewide trend of a dip in new cases as 223 fresh infections were identified on Sunday. The active caseload has dipped to 3,222 on Sunday from 4,085 on June 7.

Bengaluru: Man files complaint against hospital staff for ‘stealing valuables’ from pateint

The staff of a private hospital in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli area have come under the scanner of the local police after a man filed a complaint accusing them of stealing a gold chain and mobile phone from his mother, who was admitted there for Covid treatment and later passed away.

According to the complaint filed by M Jagannatha, his 85-year-old mother was in the hospital’s ICU from May 11 to May 19, while he and other family members were isolating at home.

Jagannatha stated in his complaint that he noticed her chain was missing on May 16, over a video call. “I thought the chain was removed as she was in the ICU. However, even after she breathed her last on May 19, we are yet to get her gold chain worth Rs 50,000 and her mobile phone. The hospital staff has stolen them,” he said in the complaint.

A case has been filed at the Banaswadi police station and an investigation is underway.

Bengaluru: PHANA demands probe into ‘assault’ on pvt hospital doc, staff

After a doctor and a nurse were allegedly assaulted by the kin of a Covid patient at Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) Sunday demanded a probe into the incident.

In a letter addressed to Home and Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Association said the healthcare workers were hopeful of a statement from the Minister or CM Yediyurappa, assuring them of protection at their workplaces. “This will go a long way in ensuring good working conditions at the hospitals. It is during these times that the government and the Judiciary can act proactively to give reassurance to the medical fraternity that has been fighting the pandemic daring their lives and under stressful situations,” the letter read.

PHANA further requested the Karnataka High Court to take up the case using the “discretionary powers to ensure that justice is done and a clear message is sent to prevent any such future happenings.”

Earlier, in a complaint filed with City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, the private hospital had stated that the kin of a patient named Dhanpal (55) had assaulted senior intensivist Dr Padma Kumar and a nursing staff named Mala C while they were explaining the patient’s condition to his wife and son.