Karnataka Covid wrap: Govt issues guidelines for use of Remdesivir in private hospitals; total cases cross 2 lakh

As the total tally of Karnataka's Covid-19 cases crossed 2 lakh on Thursday, Health Department statistics revealed that over 1 lakh cases were recorded in the state in a time period of 17 days.

Weeks after Medical Education Minister Sudhakar announced that the supply of Remdesivir — a drug used for the treatment of coronavirus patients — to all hospitals in the state will be regulated by the government, an official order was issued on Friday directing private hospitals to use the same for government-allocated patients.

“The Injection Remdesivir is already being used in government hospitals. It has been decided that the same benefit should be extended to the government patients, who are under treatment in private hospitals against 50% of the beds shared in those hospitals,” the order issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) read.

Further, private hospitals have been asked to raise the demand for the drug to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST). “While the request will be sent to the SAST Regional Consultant in Bengaluru, the same will be addressed to the respective SAST District Co-ordinator in other districts,” Akhtar added.

To avoid mishandling of the drug, the government has directed Arogya Mitra nodal officers and the respective medical coordinators to collect the injection which will bear the patient’s SRF/district COVID-19 ID number, and contact number. “This will then be issued to the ICU/ward for administration to the patient,” the official circular mentions.

BBMP launches website to help control coronavirus spread at booth-level

With over 35,000 active coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday launched a website in a bid to decentralise Covid-19 response in the city right from the booth-level.

Named ‘BL Cares (Bengaluru Local Covid Awareness, Response & Emergency Sahaya)’, the initiative is expected to help in collaboration with citizens and volunteers at the booth-level to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“The website can be accessed at http://BLCares.in and booth-level committees will work in coordination with the Ward Committees,” Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar said. He added that community organisations have been roped in to ensure support to volunteer mobilization, training, and other related needs.

“Sector-wise officers have been appointed by the BBMP to coordinate with the booth volunteers,” Kumar added.

The website also provides contact information of ward-level and booth-level committee members apart from links to resources such as updated government notifications, circulars, helpline numbers, awareness material, location of hospitals, and fever clinics among other details.

“A volunteer registration form is also made available on the website. Citizens interested to commit time and efforts on a shift-basis can fill their details and submit it either online or offline at the nearest ward office,” a BBMP official clarified.

Need govt intervention to make viewers feel safe to come back to theatres: Shivarajkumar

Senior Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar has sought help from the government to make policy-related decisions to make viewers feel safe to come back to theaters. “The industry cannot let theaters go,” he said in a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, adding that streaming platforms were acting as a bonus for some producers.

Responding to the demands, Ashwathnarayan assured representatives of the industry of a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa next week. He added, “We should discuss the matter with the Department of Labour as well.”

Fondly called Shivanna, the actor was picked to present the challenges faced by the industry after several producers, directors, actors, and other prominent personalities requested him to be their voice to the government. The Kannada Film Producers’ Association was among those who pushed for the same.

2000 PG medicos will join Karnataka’s Covid-19 force in a week: Medical Education Minister

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Sudhakar Friday said that around 2000 additional postgraduate medical students will join the Covid-19 frontline health workers’ force within a week, adding that their final examination results will be published in a couple of days.

“The 2000 additional PG Medicos who will then begin their internship will be available for Covid-19 duties in the state,” Sudhakar said at an inauguration event of the Covid testing lab and post-graduate orientation classes at BGS Global hospital near Kengeri in the city.

As the total tally of Karnataka’s Covid-19 cases crossed 2 lakh on Thursday, Health Department statistics revealed that over 1 lakh cases were recorded in the state in a time period of 17 days.

The tally had crossed the one-lakh mark on July 27, over four and a half months since the first case was confirmed on March 8. The health department also attributed 104 more deaths that took place over the last few days to the state’s death toll (3717 so far) on Friday. 22 of these were reported from Bengaluru alone. The cumulative fatalities in the capital city is 1360 as on August 14.

However, the number of recoveries has also improved in the same period. Even as more than half of the total cases in the state are still concentrated in Bengaluru, the state has started to shows signs of improvement. Other badly affected districts are Mysuru, Bellary, Kalaburagi, and Dakshina Kannada.

