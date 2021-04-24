Karnataka Covid wrap: Govt, CII to form task force to fight virus; state reports another highest single-day spike

A woman reacts as she receives the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at an apartment building in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The Government of Karnataka and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have decided to form a Task Force to collaborate on the fight against Covid-19.

“The Task Force, which will have representatives from CII and Karnataka Health Department, will explore ways to quickly augment medical and non-medical infrastructure, including a massive call centre and modular ICU units, to manage Covid more effectively,” Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said in a statement.

The representatives of CII had a video conference with the Health Minister and other senior officials of the Health Department on Saturday.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, former CII president and Co-founder of Infosys, Vikram Kirloskar, former CII president and CMD of Kirloskar Systems, Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, CII Karnataka Chairman Ramesh Ramadurai will reprsent CII.

The Task Force will help the state government on various aspects including technology, knowledge, sourcing of medicines and medical equipment, software applications among other things. The Task Force will work on a master call centre for Covid. While the Task Force will work on the detailing, the call centre is likely to on the lines of Aptha Mitra helpline set up during Covid first wave,” Minister added.

“Currently, there are multiple helplines for Covid management and that is causing confusion among the public. This helpline is likely to act as a Master helpline for all aspects pertaining to Covid. The Task Force will work out modalities soon. The training for the call centre executives is likely to be done by medical professionals from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences,” he explained.

Karnataka reports another highest single-day spike of 29,438 infections:

Karnataka on Saturday another highest single-day spike of 29,438 infections, which crossed the 13 lakh infection in the state while 208 deaths took the total deaths to 14,283.

The last highest single-day infection was on Friday with 26,962 fresh cases. The state has now 2,34,483 active cases including 1,280 patients admitted in the ICU.

According to the health bulletin by state haelth department, 10,55,612 people were discharged cumulatively including 9,058 today in the state. Bengaluru urban district accounted for 17,342 infections, 149 deaths and 1,62,171 active cases.As many as 4,646 patients were discharged on Saturday.

Tumakuru reported 1,559 infections and three fatalities,while 823 cases were recorded in Hassan, 791 in Kalaburagi, 731 in Ballari, 688 in Mandya, 684 in Bengaluru Rural, 536 in Mysuru, 517 in Dakshina Kannada, 506 in Chikkaballapura and 497 in Raichur.

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Udupi, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada.

Meanwhile, eight fatalities were reported in Kalaburagi, six in Kolar, five in Dharwad, four in Mysuru, three each in Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Haveri, Mandya and Shivamogga, two each in Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Raichur, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura. Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura and Chikkamagaluru reported one fatality each.

There were 1,89,613 tests done on Saturday including 1,73,400 using RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done to 2.45 crore, the department added. Cumulatively, the state has done 85,63,208 inoculations.

Karnataka weekend lockdown:

The first weekend lockdown started from Friday night till Monday morning which is announced by the state governemnt recently to curd the spread of Covid-19.

The weekend lockdown will be in effect till May 4, Bengaluru city which is recording large number of cases in the country started its lockdown on Friday night and the roads were deserted on Saturday, with very few people while all shops expect essitinal shops like grocery stores and pharmacy stores opened.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city police have seized 1, 142 two wheelers, three wheeler(48) and four wheeler(75) for uncesserry movement during the lockdown.

Karnataka to start Modular ICU units:

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the State government is planning to set up Modular ICU units to address the rising demand for ICU beds. “About 3000-5000 modular ICU beds are being planned in the State,” he said.

“The Task Force will also work with the Government on making these modular ICU units a reality. There are a few companies which have come forward to set up these modular ICU beds in 7-10 days,” Dr Sudhakar said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta warns action against hospitals if they don’t reserve beds

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta issued notice to three private hospitals for not complying with the Government order of reserving 50% bed capacity for Covid patients and more ICU beds.

Gupta said that the Vikram Hospital, Shifaa Hospital and HBS Hospital have failed to comply with the Government order of reserving 50% bed capacity for Covid patients and more ICU beds. “In this regard, notice has been issued seeking an explanation within 24 hours. Strict action will be taken against these hospitals if beds are not reserved as per the order,” he said.

Speaking after visiting the hospitals on Saturday to inspect if 50% of beds are reserved for Covid patients under the Government quota, he said that there is a need for more beds in the city for Covid19 treatment and BBMP officials are working towards the same. 11,000 beds will be obtained from the private hospitals in the days to come to make sure there is no scarcity of beds in the city.

No oxygen shortage: BBMP Chief

Gaurav Gupta said that there is no oxygen shortage in the state. The state produces 800 metric tonnes of oxygen and the medical field needs 150 to 200 metric tonnes, he said and added that 6 tankers have been increased to meet the requirement.

He said that not everyone who is tested positive for Covid infection needs to go to the hospital for treatment. Asymptomatic people can be cured by self-isolating at home itself, he said and added that if isolation is not possible at home they can seek treatment at Covid care centres.

He said that measures are taken to make sure results are obtained within 24 hours of the Covid test. Labs that do not upload results on time to the ICMR portals have been warned to fasten the process. Action will be taken against the labs that do not upload the results to the ICMR portal in time. BU number is obtained only if test results are uploaded to the portal.