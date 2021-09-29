Karnataka Covid wrap: Out of 504 fresh cases in state, 239 from Bengaluru

Karnataka recorded 504 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, as per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 17 deaths were also reported throughout the day.

Meanwhile, 591 persons were discharged, taking the total number so far to 29,23,320. There are 12,565 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths stands at 29,75,067 and 37,780, respectively.

The positivity rate stood at 0.48 per cent against 1,11,538 tests, while the case fatality rate was 3.15%. However, experts said the high CFR was owing to the lower number of cases.

Bengaluru reported 239 new cases, 141 recoveries and seven new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Over 9.79 doses Covid-19 vaccine administered during special vaccination drive

As many as 9,79,285 doses of vaccine were administered as of 6:30 pm across the state Wednesday amid the “weekly special vaccination drive” planned by the Health Department.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services had set a target of administering 23.08 lakh doses as a part of the drive held across all the 30 districts and BBMP areas.

Health Minister K Sudhakar had earlier announced that special vaccination drives will be held on Wednesdays to accelerate the pace of inoculation in the state.

With over 1.05 lakh doses, BBMP topped the list, followed by Belagavi (75,956), Tumakuru (46,254), Ballari (44,367), and Vijayapura (40,022).

Over 5.61 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state cumulatively since January 16.

Theatres to operate only with 50% capacity: Dakshina Kannada DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra issued an order stating cinemas and multiplexes in the district will be allowed to operate only with 50 per cent seating capacity from Friday (October 1).

The DC added that the same would be applicable to the reopening of ranga mandirs, auditoriums and public halls as well. However, only people who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be permitted entry to such places.

Meanwhile, Rajendra clarified that those entering Dakshina Kannada from Kerala will continue to be subjected to checks at border checkposts, irrespective of their vaccination status.