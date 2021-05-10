Karnataka Covid wrap: Deputy CM calls for real-time info on oxygen, Remdesivir supply

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan Monday directed officials to “take immediate steps” to integrate real-time data of oxygen supply, anti-viral drug Remdesivir and bed allocated under government quota in private hospitals to SAST (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust) portal.

“Without integrating these it would not be possible to deliver services in a systematic way. I have instructed officers to link all these data to the portal within three days,” said Ashwath Narayan, who also heads the state ministerial Covid-19 task force. He added that the goal, by doing so, was to streamline the management of Covid services.

Further, after a review meeting, the Deputy CM added that the overall state average of getting RT-PCR results had reduced to two days in comparison to the four to five days’ time taken earlier. “However, measures will be taken to further reduce it to provide results within 24 hours. The labs which delay giving results are now being fined Rs 150 per case,” he explained.

‘Current demand around 7,000 beds for Bengaluru now’

The state ministerial task force formed to manage Covid-19 situation in the state Monday noted that the demand in Bengaluru city was for about 7,000 beds daily. “To put a check on those who get unnecessarily hospitalised, triaging of these bed-seekers will be done in 60 lakh level-one centres and level-two centres. According to officials, level-one centres include maternity homes, medical colleges, and Covid care centers while public healthcare centres are identified as level-two. Further, Ashwath Narayan noted that the number of beds required daily for admission might reduce further with effective triaging. “After triaging the number of beds needed daily may reduce to around 2500. With the government now providing 1000 beds apart from the beds reserved in private hospitals, we will be able to meet this demand easily,” he explained.

Legal action against those selling medical essentials at exorbitant rates: Govt

The Karnataka government will take legal action against those who try to sell drugs, pulse oximeter, and others at a higher price. “At instances where such incidents are found, in case these are sold higher than MRP, the public can lodge complaints by calling 112,” a senior official said. The government is also in talks to procure two lakh pulse oximeters. “Of these 25,000 will be procured immediately in the first phase,” Ashwath Narayan said.

INS Kolkata arrives at Mangalore port with medical aid

INS Kolkata arrives at New Mangalore Port as part of Samudra Setu operation with 400 bottles and two containers of 30MT liquid medical oxygen from Qatar and Kuwait. The lead ship had left Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait on May 5.

INS Kolkata arrives at New Mangalore Port as part of Samudra Setu operation with 400 bottles and two containers of 30MT liquid medical oxygen from Qatar and Kuwait. The lead ship had left Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait on May 5.

“The entire shipment is delivered to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for further necessary action,” Bengaluru Defence PRO said in a statement.

BBMP launches 380-bedded CCC at GKVK campus

The BBMP Monday launched a 380-bedded Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka zone. According to Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the facility will be inclusive of 50 oxygenated beds. “The centre is also equipped with two ambulances for attending emergencies. The services of 12 doctors, 12 nurses, 24 health assistants and 36 housekeeping staff along with data operators and marshals will be availed in the centre that will attend to asymptomatic as well as mild to moderate category of patients,” Gupta explained.

The 380-bed Covid Care Centre at GKVK campus in Yelahanka zone set up for the effective management of Covid has started functioning from today.

He added that as many as 20 five-litre and 30 ten-litre oxygen concentrators will be available at the CCC located in GKVK campus. “The ten-litre concentrators offer aid to two patients each at a time,” Gupta added. Further, BBMP officials said that the vitals of patients will be monitored thrice a day and that counselling facility will also be provided apart from “healthy and nutritious” food. With this, as per BBMP records, over 2,400 beds are available at CCCs across the city while 700 beds are equipped with oxygen.