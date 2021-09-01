Karnataka Covid wrap: 1,159 new cases; Union Health Minister reviews situation amid spike in neighbouring Kerala

Karnataka reported 1,159 fresh Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,50,604 and the toll to 37,339.

The day also saw 1,112 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,94,827. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of cases (359), as the city saw 232 discharges and seven deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,412.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.66 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.81 per cent. Out of 21 deaths reported on Wednesday seven were from Bengaluru Urban, while Dakshina Kannada logged five, Udupi three and Hassan two, followed by others.

Among the new cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada came behind Bengaluru Urban with 191 infections, Kodagu was next with 95, Mysuru and Udupi logged 91 each, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,196, followed by Mysuru 1,76,170 and Tumakuru 1,19,284. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top of the list with 12,14,637 recoveries followed by Mysuru 1,72,795 and Tumakuru 1,17,532.

Cumulatively, a total of 4,36,49,857 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,75,319 were on Wednesday alone.

With Covid-19 cases rising in Kerala, adequate steps should be taken to contain the inter-state spread of the infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday as he urged Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in border districts.

In a telephonic conversation with the Health Minister K Sudhakar, Mandaviya discussed matters related to pandemic management in those areas of the state that border Kerala. Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of Covid-19, Mandaviya requested the Karnataka government to increase the pace of vaccination in the border districts, a statement from the government said.

Following fresh fears on the spread of new variants of Covid-19, the Karnataka health department has issued a new order making it mandatory for passengers coming in from Brazil and South Africa to undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport on landing in the state, wait for the results on the premises and leave only if the test comes negative.

International flyers coming in from Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, UK, Europe and the Middle East also must undergo the test at the airport but are exempted from staying back for the report but advised to observe home quarantine for two weeks.

In a bid to accelerate the pace of inoculations against Covid-19, special camps are being held across the state on Wednesdays with the target set at administering 10 lakh doses.

“Weekly ‘Vaccination Utsav’ will be held every Wednesday beginning today. While we aim to achieve 5 lakh vaccinations daily, the same will be doubled to 10 lakh doses every Wednesday from now,” Health Minister Sudhakar said.

He added that districts bordering Kerala will be prioritised for vaccination in the state, as per the directions from the Centre.

“I spoke to the Union Health Minister earlier today. He has asked me to ensure that our border districts near Kerala witness a faster pace of vaccinations,” Sudhakar added.

Over 7.5 lakh doses were administered till 3.30 pm on Wednesday, the health bulletin noted.

According to statistics issued by the Health Department, the state has been vaccinating an average of 4.5 lakh people daily since August 23. Nearly 7 lakh doses were administered on August 27 alone.

(With PTI inputs)