Karnataka Covid wrap: Cumulative deaths cross 13,000 mark as 67 more people succumb to virus

Karnataka reported 8,778 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, as the total tally rose to over 10.83 lakh since March 8 last year.

Out of the fresh cases, 5,500 infections were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. The daily test positivity rate across the state was 7.20 per cent. The cumulative death toll rose to 13,008 as 67 more people succumbed to the infection.

#Karnataka Apr 13 update: Cumulative death toll up at 13,008 as 67 more people succumb to #Covid19, 55 in #Bengaluru alone. New cases: 8778 (5500 in BLR)

Tests done: 1,21,899

Discharges: 6079 (4415 in BLR)

Active cases: 78,617 (57,575 in BLR)

People vaccinated: 9195 (till 3 pm) pic.twitter.com/hJpvkLfDph — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 13, 2021

While 55 of these fatalities were recorded in Bengaluru Urban alone, four deaths were reported from Kalaburagi. Two deaths each were from Bidar and Mysuru, as per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. Other districts that reported deaths (one each) were Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, and Vijayapura.

Other districts that reported most cases are Mysuru (492), Tumakuru (350), Kalaburagi (290), and Bidar (198). At the same time, 6,079 others recovered from the infection and a total of 9,195 people were inoculated across the state (till 3 pm).

Also read | Demand for plasma in Bengaluru up by over five times, finding donors an uphill task

Mysuru: 492 new cases, 2 deaths

With 492 new Covid-19 cases identified on Tuesday, the active caseload in Mysuru rose to 2,266. Meanwhile, 184 others recovered from the infection as the cumulative recoveries since March 2020 rose to 59,065 in the district.

At the same time, two more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. These included an 80-year-old male patient, a 42-year-old female patient, and a 91-year old patient, all diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) before testing positive. Mysuru is the only district other than Bengaluru Urban to have reported over a thousand Covid-19 deaths (1,088 till date) since the pandemic broke out.

Tumakuru: 350 new cases, active caseload crosses 2,000-mark

As many as 239 more people tested positive in Tumakuru district on Tuesday as the total active caseload rose over 2,000. A neighbouring district of Bengaluru, just 70 kilometres away from the Karnataka capital, has not reported any Covid-19 fatality since Saturday (April 10).

Meanwhile, 20 patients among those admitted to designated Covid-19 hospitals in the district are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to data issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Kalaburagi: 290 new cases, 4 deaths

With 290 more people contracting coronavirus, the total active cases in Kalaburagi rose to 2,119 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, four people succumbed to the infection as the death toll rose to 368 since India’s first fatality on March 10 last year, in the district so far.

Among the deceased were a 42-year-old male patient, a 60-year-old male patient, and a 45-year-old male patient and a 45-year-old female patient. All the four had been admitted to various designated hospitals in the district diagnosed with SARI.

Meanwhile, the cumulative tally in the Kalyana-Karnataka region has risen further to 26,829 since March 2020. At the same time, 249 others recovered from the infection.

Bidar: 2 more deaths, 198 new cases

With two more deaths in Bidar linked to Covid-19 on Tuesday, the cumulative death toll rose to 196. Among the deceased were a 56-year-old female patient and a 65-year-old female patient, both diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) while getting admitted to a designated hospital on April 6 and 9 respectively.

Meanwhile, 198 more people tested positive in the north Karnataka district that shares borders with Maharashtra and Telangana. The active caseload in Bidar stands at 1977 as 301 others recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.