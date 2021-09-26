Karnataka Covid wrap: 775 new cases; immune response strong even 6 months after jab, finds study

Karnataka on Sunday reported 775 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.73 lakh and toll to 37,726, the health department said on Sunday.

The day also saw 860 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,22,427.

Out of 775 new cases reported on Sunday, 255 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 205 discharges and three deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now at 13,213.

#Karnataka reports 775 new #Covid19 infections and 9 deaths. Test positivity rate at 0.54% as 860 people recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/cODCmzN7CX — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) September 26, 2021

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.54 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.16 per cent. Out of the nine deaths reported on Sunday three are from Bengaluru Urban, while one fatality each was reported from Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 255, Dakshina Kannada 99, Mysuru 81, Kodagu 55, Chikkamagaluru 52, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,45,490, followed by Mysuru 1,77,769 and Tumakuru 1,20,098.

Cumulatively a total of 4.71 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,40,970 were tested on Sunday alone.

Positive immune response found in most people even 6 months after second jab: Study

As much as 99 per cent of a group comprising 250 healthcare workers have showed a positive antibody response six months after they got their second jab in February, a study conducted at the state-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Bengaluru found.

The study was conducted to assess the need for a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Researchers, including doctors from the Department of Microbiology at the institute, clarified that the study looked into the robustness and longevity of antibodies against Covid-19 infection. The group included an equal number of men and women.

While a good antibody response was noted in 80 per cent of those included in the study in April, the same rose to 90 per cent in September, the study found.

Interestingly, around 20 per cent of the workers who initially did not have a positive immune response in April showed a significant improvement in antibody levels during September, the Director of the Institute Dr C N Manjunath noted, terming them “delayed responders”.

“Out of these 250, around 19 health workers who were Covid-infected showed the highest antibody responses. Only 10 health workers showed the decline in antibody levels from April to September, but still remained in the positive immune response limits of 4 per cent,” he noted.

Further, Dr Manjunath added that the study also indicated that administering Covid vaccines at four weeks’ interval was highly effective, with the immune response being sustained for six months. This observation is expected to have an impact on the booster dose vaccine policy.

However, the group is planning to restudy the same at the end of one year. “Our study has cleared their doubts and also provided evidence that a booster shot may not be required,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)