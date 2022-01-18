Karnataka Covid wrap: Big jump as state sees 41,457 new cases, positivity rate 22.30%

Recording a massive spike in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Tuesday logged 41,457 new infections and 20 deaths. Among the new cases, 25,595 cases are from Bengaluru. With today’s numbers, the state’s positivity rate rose to 22.30 per cent. On Monday, Karnataka had recorded 27,156 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban saw 4,514 people being discharged and seven deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,50,381. There were 8,353 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,99,825.

After Bengaluru, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 1,848 new cases, Hassan 1,739, Tumakuru 1,731,Bengaluru Rural 1,116, and Dakshina Kannada 1,058.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,93,91,381 samples have been tested, of which 1,85,872 were on Tuesday, according to the health department.

CM chairs review meeting

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday chaired a Covid-19 vaccination progress review meeting in Bengaluru through video conference.

In districts lagging behind, the CM instructed the district commissioners (DC) to raise the average vaccination coverage to the level of the state average by the end of the month. Bommai has instructed the DCs and District Health Officials (DHOs) to visit taluks and review distribution of medicines.

“Tele Triaging should be done immediately on receiving the Lab report. Precautions should be taken to ensure that the infection does not spread to other members of the family as about 94% of the infected are in home isolation. The other members of the family too should be tested and treatment provided, if necessary,” Bommai said in the meeting, according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

“CM issued instructions to strengthen private and government OPDs in Bengaluru and new OPDs should be opened according to the population density. Special SOPs to be formulated for vaccination and treatment of workers who are brought from other states to work in industries in Karnataka. Officials instructed to test and treat those in home isolation. Identify those with comorbidities for immediate treatment as the positivity rate is high in all districts,” the statement added.