Karnataka Covid wrap: Bengaluru reports most new cases among major cities; state’s black fungus toll 51

Karnataka Tuesday reported 464 more Covid-19 deaths as the toll rose to 29,554 since March 10 last year. Bengaluru Urban reported 242 deaths, the most among all 30 districts in the state.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru continued to report most cases among major cities in India, with 3,418 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Chennai reported 2,467 new cases, while the same at Kolkata was 1,032. The number of new cases in Mumbai and Delhi was 831 and 623 respectively.

The state capital reported 18,342 recoveries while the total in the state was 29,271. Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh infections (14,304) as 1,16,224 samples were tested.

As the test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 12.30, the active caseload across the state has also dropped to 2,98,299 with 1,43,702 of them in Bengaluru Urban alone.

1,370 mucormycosis cases identified so far, 51 deaths

Karnataka has identified mucormycosis in 1,370 people across the state so far, of which 51 patients have succumbed to the infection, the Department of Health and Family Welfare noted on Tuesday.

As per the official data, Bengaluru Urban has witnessed most cases (557) while Dharwad has reported most deaths (14). As many as 1292 patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the state while 27 patients have recovered so far, as on June 1.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the infection was treatable. “Only some cases where the infection has reached the eyes require its removal. In such cases, it is inevitable to weed out even the tiniest trace of the infection to prevent it invading the brain,” he said. He clarified that people should not think the eye is removed due to lack of medicine to treat the infection.

“Treatment of black fungus will be decided by ophthalmologists, ENT Specialists based on the condition of each case. I am in constant touch with Union Minister to ensure sufficient supply of medicine,” he said.

Sudhakar added that the government was tracking cases where children have been infected.

‘Need to exercise caution, experts advised ease of restrictions only if TPR drops below 5%’

Sudhakar added that the Technical Advisory Committee had submitted its report and that CM Yediyurappa would decide on the modalities of easing restrictions “gradually”. The minister highlighted that experts had recommended easing restrictions only if the test positivity rate went below 5 per cent with the number of cases reduced to 5,000 across the state. “However, with positivity rate still high in many districts, we need to exercise caution,” Sudhakar said.

The health minister added that the state had received another consignment of 1.64 lakh doses of Covaxin. “The available stock will be used to vaccinate citizens above 45 years who are due for the second dose,” he added.

Belagavi: Dy Commissioner orders complete lockdown from June 4

With Belagavi continuing to report a high number of daily infections and Covid deaths, the district administration Tuesday ordered a complete lockdown for the upcoming weekend.

According to an order signed by Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath, the lockdown will be in force from 6 am on June 4 (Friday) to 6 am next Monday (June 7) without any relaxed timings for shopping during the morning.

While essential goods and services will be allowed, only patients and attendants will be allowed to visit hospitals for emergencies. Sale and purchase of milk, medicines and online food delivery will be also allowed, the order stated.