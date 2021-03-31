Karnataka Covid wrap: BBMP clarifies RT-PCR not mandatory ‘for all’ entering Bengaluru

Of these, 2,928 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 3.89 per cent, the highest this year. (Representational)

Karnataka reported 4,225 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday as the state witnessed its largest single-day spike this year.

Of these, 2,928 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 3.89 per cent, the highest this year. The death toll also recorded the most witnessed on a single-day this year as 26 more people succumbed to the infection.

Other districts that reported most cases are Mysuru (142), Tumkur (138), and Kalaburagi (137). At the same time, 1,492 others recovered from the infection while 60,520 people were inoculated across the state.

Amid confusion, BBMP says RT-PCR not mandatory ‘for all’ to enter Bengaluru

Days after Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar announced all interstate travellers to Bengaluru will need to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report from April 1, BBMP clarified the same was just a proposal that was not approved by the Karnataka government.

“We had proposed to make negative RT-PCR Covid test reports mandatory for passengers entering Bengaluru from all states. However, this was not approved by the state government,” BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said.

However, he added that the guidelines stipulated by the government, which made RT-PCR test reports mandatory for passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab, will remain in force.

Low mortality rate should not contribute to complacency: Health Minister

“The mortality rate in Dakshina Kannada district may be low at present but that does not mean the guard can be let down in the fight against Covid-19,” Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said during his inspection trip to the coastal district.

He added, “I have asked the district administration to strictly enforce guidelines for travellers arriving from Kerala.” Dakshina Kannada alone reported 1213 new cases since the beginning of March, while most of the patients possessed a travel history or were contacts.