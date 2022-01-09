scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: Active tally nears 50,000-mark

By: Express News Service | Bangalore |
January 9, 2022 9:16:05 pm
Karnataka, at present, has 49,602 active Covid-19 cases, among which 40,570 are in Bengaluru. (File)

With 12,000 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on Sunday, Karnataka’s active caseload is inching towards the 50,000-mark. However, the positivity rate in the state has continued to be 6.33 per cent, said the state health and family welfare department.

Four people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Karnataka, at present, has 49,602 active Covid-19 cases, among which 40,570 are in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru reported 9,020 fresh infections and two fatalities on Sunday. The Omicron tally in the state is 333.

Mysore reported 398 fresh cases followed by Udupi with 340 cases and Dakshina Kannada with 298 cases and 1 death.

Ballari, which reported 101 cases, has also reported a death owing to the virus.

Meanwhile, more vehicles hit the roads on Sunday compared to Saturday despite the weekend curfew being in force. Mekedatu Padayatra organized by the Congress drew thousands of participants in contravention of Covid-19 protocols.

