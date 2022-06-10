Karnataka Covid wrap: State logs 525 fresh infections, 494 cases in Bengaluru alone

On Friday, Karnataka breached the 5000-mark in daily Covid cases, recording 525 new infections of which, Bengaluru registered 494 cases. The total active cases in the state stood at 3,177 of which Bengaluru shares the maximum with 3,061 cases.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.31 per cent and as many as 22,673 tests were conducted on Friday.

On Friday, the health department issued guidelines making wearing of masks mandatory in public places and closed areas including shopping malls, theaters, restaurants, public and private transport etc. The guidelines also state that the eligible beneficiaries should take the precautionary vaccine doses.

“Wearing of masks in public places is mandatory. Marshals’ and police’s help will be sought to enforce this. It is mandatory to wear masks in closed areas like malls, hotels, restaurants, pubs, offices, educational institutions, cafeterias and industries. Only those who wear masks must be allowed to enter closed areas and the responsibility to enforce this is on the owners/administrators. People using both public (bus, rail) and private transport should wear a mask,” the guidelines read.

“People with ILI and SARI, high risk groups and those suffering from other health issues should be tested on priority. They should isolate themselves at their homes till the results are out. All those eligible for a booster dose should get it and those who have not been vaccinated should get their shots,” the guidelines further stated.