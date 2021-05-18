Karnataka Covid wrap: 525 deaths, positivity rate at 32.5% even as testing dips

Karnataka reported 525 more deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 317 of them from Bengaluru (Urban and Rural). With this, the cumulative toll in the state has risen to 22,838 since March 10 last year. Meanwhile, even as discharges (59,395) outnumbered new cases (30,309) reported across the state, testing was recorded to be at its lowest this month, with only 93,247 samples tested for coronavirus.

New cases in Bengaluru dropped to 8,676 from 13,338 on Monday. The city had witnessed a steady decline during the last weekend with 8,344 cases on Sunday, 13,402 on Saturday, and 14,316 on Friday as opposed to the average 20,000 daily new infections a week back. The active caseload now stands at 5,75,028 of which 3,40,965 are in Bengaluru alone.

Ramanagara: Dy CM asks all Covid-19 patients to get admitted to CCCs, PHCs

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Tuesday said home isolation of Covid patients will not be allowed in Ramanagara. “All Covid positive patients should get admitted to Covid Care Centres or Primary Health Centres. Authorities have been directed to provide proper care and quality food,” he explained.

The number of RAT tests will be increased in the district and doorstep spot tests will also be increased. An oxygen generator plant of 6KL per day will be set up in the hospital within one month’s time and the hospital will be equipped with 100 ICU beds, he said.

Also the district in-charge minister, Ashwathnarayan added that the government will ensure the number of Covid-19 beds available at Ramanagara District Hospital is doubled within 15 days due to the rising demand.

Speaking to the reporters after his review visit at the hospital, Ashwathnarayan said priority would be given to converting all beds to those that offer oxygen facility. “At present, 130 out of the 150 beds are oxygenated. The remaining 20 non-oxygenated beds will be enhanced with oxygen concentrators,” he said.

With 427 new cases reported on Tuesday, the active caseload in the district is 3,947. As many as 222 people have succumbed to the infection in Ramanagara to date, as per statistics issued by the Health Department.

Bengaluru: RPF nabs 4 railway employees for stealing Remdesivir

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Bengaluru confirmed the arrest of four railway employees working at the Divisional Railway Hospital in the city for allegedly stealing and selling Remdesivir vials at higher prices.

According to RPF officers, the accused include one contractual worker and three Group C/D employees. “All the accused have been produced before the court and have been remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress,” an officer said.

Further, the South Western Railway confirmed that the staff involved were suspended and stringent disciplinary action was initiated against them.

Fourth Oxygen Express reaches Bengaluru from Tatanagar

The fourth Oxygen Express carrying medical oxygen reached Whitefield in Bengaluru on Tuesday after it started from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Monday.

“The train which reached Bengaluru at 8.45 am was carrying six cryogenic containers containing 120 Tonnes LMO (liquid medical oxygen),” South Western Railway confirmed. With this, a total of 480 MT of oxygen has been transported from Jharkhand and Odisha to Karnataka.

Karnataka to house Covaxin, Sputnik V manufacturing facilities

As the country is affected by an acute vaccine shortage, Karnataka is set to play host to facilities involved in manufacturing two Covid vaccines — Covaxin and Sputnik V.

While the Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) facility is being established in Malur of Kolar district, Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL) is expected to manufacture Sputnik V from its R&D facility in Dharwad.

According to Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, Bharat Biotech has expressed confidence in producing nearly 5 crore Covaxin doses a month by the end of August, beginning at the pace of 1 crore doses per month by the end of June.

Meanwhile, SBPL has said in a regulatory filing that its targeted production of the dual vector Sputnik V for the first 12 months is 50 million doses from the beginning of commercial production.

Bengaluru Archbishop launches Covid Care Centre

Archbishop of Bangalore Archdiocese Dr Peter Machado Tuesday launched a 100-bedded Covid Care Centre established by Jeevan Jyothi Trust in collaboration with St Martha’s Hospital. The CCC is also supported by Azim Premji Foundation.

“The medical staff and administration of St Martha’s Hospital will supervise the CCC set up at the campus of St Joseph’s School at Briand Square on Mysore Road. This CCC is expected to play its part to ease the pressure on the already overburdened hospitals,” Machado said.

He added that the CCC was among several other initiatives taken by the Archdiocese to combat the pandemic. “To name a few, ‘Here I Am’ initiative offers complete burial services to Covid victims, counselling sessions arranged to those affected by the pandemic, and the ‘Breath of Life’ helpline established to assist patients, apart from various efforts taken by many across the city to distribute food kits to the poor,” Machado highlighted.

Mangaluru police seize 59 vehicles, fine 264 people for not wearing masks

Even as most people in Mangaluru chose to stay indoors adhering to the ongoing fortnight-long lockdown across the state to mitigate the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Mangaluru City Police seized 59 vehicles from different parts of the city for allegedly violating the guidelines.

According to data shared by the police, this included 57 two-wheelers and 2 four-wheelers. Meanwhile, 264 people were fined for not wearing masks in the city on Tuesday.