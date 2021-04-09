Karnataka Covid wrap: 46 more deaths, 7,955 new cases as second wave intensifies in Bengaluru, other districts

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a kid in Bengaluru. The city has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases among kids. (PTI)

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare services Friday linked 46 more deaths in the recent days to Covid-19, as the death toll rose to 12,813 since March 10 last year.

While 29 of these fatalities were recorded in Bengaluru Urban alone, five deaths were reported from Mysuru. Two deaths each were from Belagavi and Kalaburagi, as per the bulletin. Other districts that reported deaths (one each) were Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandya, and Uttara Kannada.

Karnataka: Deputy CM Govind Karjol contracts Covid-19 for second time

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, he confirmed in a statement.

“The Covid-19 pandemic which has been affecting many, has infected me too. I had been campaigning at Maski for the BJP candidate (contesting upcoming bypolls) last week and had planned to take part in campaigning with CM Yediyurappa on April 10 and 11, but won’t be able to participate now,” he said in a note to his followers.

The 71-year-old BJP leader added that he is under the medical supervision of experienced doctors and he is recovering from the infection. Karjol had tested positive after attending a legislative session in Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha, earlier last year in September as well.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan were among other leaders who wished Karjol a speedy recovery.

Night curfew in Bengaluru, other districts: Travellers should produce tickets as proof of travel

With the Karnataka government officially issuing an order on Friday mentioning night curfew from Saturday to April 20 (10 pm to 5 am), passengers have been directed to produce tickets as proof of travel.

This applies to anyone traveling during the curfew period from railway stations, bus stands, or airports, the order clarified. Further, employees of industries working in night shift have been directed to reach their workplaces before 10 pm.

The curfew will be in place in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Udupi, and Tumkur, the order mentioned.

Night curfew: Hotel owners fear dip in business

Several owners of hotels and restaurants in the state have opposed the Karnataka government’s move to impose a night curfew from Saturday saying that the same would affect their business adversely.

P C Rao, President of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association wondered why the government had announced night curfew in Bengaluru and other cities as calling it “unscientific” and a step with “no proven results to contain the pandemic”.

He explained, “Such a step would contribute to an estimated 15 to 20 per cent loss of business for hotels, bars, and restaurants. Those situated on highways will see a greater negative impact apart from creating trouble for passengers.

According to a government order issued on Friday, “night corona curfew” will be in place in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Udupi, and Tumkur from 10 pm to 5 am till April 20, beginning Saturday.

South Western Railway calls out fake video of overcrowding at railway stations

Top officials of the South Western Railway (SWR) Friday dismissed claims of overcrowding in trains and at railway stations made by unidentified people in a fake video. Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division said the purported video was very old and that the information in it was not authentic. “There is no rush or overcrowd in railway stations as Railways are running adequate number of trains.

“SWR is operating 20 special trains based on the request of the State Government in view of Ugadi and the strike by public transport employees. SWR is ready to run more trains if the state government requests so,” Verma said.