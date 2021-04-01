Karnataka Covid wrap: 4,234 new cases; offline lessons suspended for Classes 6 to 9

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a kid in Bengaluru. The city has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases among kids. (PTI)

Karnataka reported 4,234 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with Bengaluru Urban again topping the tally with 2,906 cases. The number of recoveries statewide stood at 1,599, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 719.

A total of 1,15,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, while the daily test positivity rate across the state was at 3.65 per cent. The toll rose to 12,585 as 18 more people succumbed to the infection. The state’s cumulative tally went past the 1-million mark, with 10,01,238 people contracting the infection since March 8 last year.

Meanwhile, the state government announced the suspension of offline classes from Classes 6 to 9, in view of the rising cases. Physical classes will continue for Classes 10-12, but attendance is not mandatory and has been left to the choice of students and parents.

Other districts that reported bulk cases on Thursday were Bidar (218), Kalaburagi (144), Mysuru (109) and Tumkur (102). A total of 39,465 people, across age groups, were inoculated on the day.

CM, health minister urges citizens aged 45 and above to get vaccinated

With Covid-19 vaccination made available to everyone aged 45 and above from Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar urged those eligible to get inoculated soon.

“Our protective shield against coronavirus is the vaccine. Everyone over the age of 45 can get the vaccine from today. Go to your nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine. Together we can defeat coronavirus,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Sudhakar said 5,500 vaccination sites will be operational across the state to enable the same.

The sate has set sights on inoculating 1.66 crore people belonging to this age group of the latest phase of vaccination. In addition to existing vaccination centres, the state has planned to intensify the drive by extending vaccination services at Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and sub-centres.

Vaccination will continue at all PHCs, UPHCs, CHCs, taluka hospitals, district hospitals, medical colleges and private hospitals, officials said.

Apart from these, districts are expected to have the flexibility to schedule vaccination in HWCs and sub-centres and the jab will be administered under the supervision of a medical officer, as per a micro-plan, on prior intimated dates. The state has provided broad guidelines to districts to strategise vaccination through support from all the line departments and NGOs.

According to the Health department, the state has a stock of 13.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin and these have been supplied to all the cold chain points across the districts, as per requirement. “Government of India has assured the state that additional vaccine doses will be supplied regularly in the coming days as per daily coverage. Training has been held for all the district level officers, medical officers, health supervisors, Junior health assistants, MidLevel Health providers (MLHP), ASHAs and mobilisers for the next phase of the vaccination campaign,” a release read.

Officials added that various information, education and communication activities are being held at both the state and district levels to generate public awareness on vaccination.

BEL hands over cold chain equipment to Health department

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced that it had handed over cold-chain equipment, comprising 97 deep freezers and one walk-in-freezer to the state Health department.

According to officials, the equipment, procured by BEL at a cost of around Rs 1 crore, will be used to store vaccines at government district hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres in the state.