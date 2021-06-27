Karnataka Covid wrap: 3,604 new cases; rare brain complication reported in 13-year-old patient

A health worker inoculates a man, during a special vaccination drive for people going abroad for education or employment, in Bengaluru. (File photo/PTI)

Karnataka reported 3,604 new Covid-19 infections and 89 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 28.34 lakh and the toll to 34,743. The day also saw 7,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,98,822.

Of the new infections, 788 were from Bengaluru Urban, even as the city saw 3,301 discharges. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,01,042.

While the positivity rate stood at 2.18 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.46 per cent.

Most deaths were reported from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada (15 each), followed by Bengaluru Urban (11) and Ballari (8).

Davangere: Rare brain complication detected in 13-year-old Covid patient

In a first in Karnataka, a rare Covid complication affecting the brain has been detected in a 13-year-old child, the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Davangere confirmed on Sunday.

Called Acute Necrotising Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC), the complication was found in the child belonging to Hoovinahadagali, a village, near Bengaluru. The child had been infected with Covid-19 and had recovered, but later developed ANEC, Dr N K Kalappanavar, the director of the institute, told PTI.

“Till now, we have been thinking that multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was the only post-Covid complication. Hereafter, we have to watch out for ANEC now,” he said.

According to him, this is the first instance of ANEC as post-Covid complication has come to his notice in the state. The 13-year-old had very high antigen, which indicates that the child had infections. The director of the hospital said the child is recovering now.

He said ANEC could prove fatal if not detected and treated in time. He added that the treatment is expensive as one injection costs between Rs 75,000 and Rs one lakh.

Mysuru: KSRTC bus services to resume from Monday

After a gap of nearly two months, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to resume bus services to and from Mysuru and within the district from Monday (June 28).

According to the officials in Mysuru, the plan is to resume operations by restoring partial services and to scale them up depending on the demand. Even though KSRTC had resumed local and inter-district bus services in all other districts, it was not yet implemented in Mysuru where total lockdown continued.

Further, Mysuru Divisional Controller (Rural) Srinivas said around 150 out of the regular 630 buses would ply on Monday. “Bus operations will begin across all taluks in Mysuru. Buses will ply to different places, including Bengaluru as well”, he said.

However, not much demand is expected as food and grocery shops are allowed only till 2 pm. The district has been placed under category-II till 5 am on July 5.

Karnataka BJP plans to train 2 lakh workers in basic healthcare

The Karnataka unit of the ruling BJP has decided to provide basic healthcare training to about two lakh workers at the booth-level on the use of oximeters, Covid kits, checking blood pressure, and emergency medical help, among others.

The party, which held its state executive meeting Sunday, decided to hold its district executive meetings between July 1 and 15 also in a hybrid mode, state BJP secretary (organisation) Arun Kumar was quoted as saying in a release.

It has also been decided to have mandal-level executives in a similar format between July 16 and 30, it added. Expecting Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections in December, BJP has planned to hold a conference of Gram Panchayat members and a conference of their presidents and vice-presidents at the state-level.

Haveri: Month-long health check-up for children begins

In a first-of-its-kind exercise in Karnataka, a month-long extensive health check-up drive for children below 16 years has been launched across Haveri district as part of the preparation to face a possible third wave of Covid, state Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said.

“Haveri has become the first district in the state to start a first-of-its-kind health check-up drive exclusively for children. We are making sure that no child is malnourished,” Bommai, an MLA from Shiggaon in the district, told PTI.

During the camp, which started on June 25 and will conclude on July 30, a total of 2.75 lakh children under the age of 16 in the district will be screened, he said, adding, teachers and parents will also be subjected to check-up and vaccinated.

The minister said the drive was started keeping in view the report by the Technical Advisory Committee to the state government which stated that the potential third wave may affect children.

(With PTI inputs)