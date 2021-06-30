Karnataka Covid wrap: 3,382 fresh cases; state to decide on opening of temples soon

As many as 2.27 crore been vaccinated in Karnataka so far, including 1,86,558 on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,382 new Covid-19 cases and 111 more deaths. This took the caseload up to 28,43,810 while the death toll reached 35,040, the health department said.

The number of active cases is now at 76,505. As many as 12,763 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 27,32,242.

The positivity rate is now at 1.97 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 3.28 per cent, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district has reported 813 fresh cases and 11 more deaths. The city has so far recorded 12,13,559 infections and 15,626 deaths. It now has 43,698 active cases.

Mysuru reported the second highest number of cases, with 367 fresh infections. It also recorded 14 more fatalities. This was followed by Dakshina Kannada which reported 339 cases and 15 deaths.

According to the media bulletin, 265 new cases were reported in Hassan, 209 in Kodagu, 150 in Shivamogga and Udupi, 141 in Udupi, 116 in Belagavi, 110 in Mandya and 109 in Chikkamagaluru.

Fresh cases were reported from other districts as well, including Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Kolar and Uttara Kannada.

The department said there were 12 deaths in Davangere, nine in Ballari, six each in Shivamogga and Dharwad, and five in Haveri. Fatalities were reported in 17 other districts as well.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in Bidar, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Udupi and Yadgir.

The state conducted 1,71,112 Covid tests including 1,30,960 RT-PCR tests.

So far 3.43 crore tests have been conducted in the state, the department added.

As many as 2.27 crore been vaccinated in Karnataka so far, including 1,86,558 on Wednesday.

Karnataka govt to decide on opening of temples, says minister

The Karnataka government will soon decide on opening temples for devotees in a phased manner, said Kota Srinivas Poojary, the Minister of State for Hindu Religious Organisations, Endowments and Backward Class Welfare Department of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “At first, only ‘A grade’ temples will open. Later, after a series of meetings with the chief minister and the health minister in this regard, we will open other temples in a phased manner. ”

He added, “After a successful inter-departmental meeting, services and certain religious activities will be allowed in the temples. However, activities like darshan, worship and mass feeding will not be allowed,” Poojary said.