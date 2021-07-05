Karnataka Covid wrap: 2,848 new cases; pvt bus owners demand tax exemption for six months

Karnataka on Monday reported 2,848 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.56 lakh and the toll to 35,434.

The day also saw 5,631 discharges, which took the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,79,038.

Out of 2,848 new cases reported on Monday, 520 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 3,136 discharges and seven deaths, the health department stated in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 41,996. While the positivity rate stood at 1.94 per cent, the case fatality rate was 2.35 per cent.

Out of 67 deaths reported on Monday, 12 were from Dakshina Kannada, nine from Ballari, seven from Bengaluru Urban and six from Mysuru, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 520, Hassan 383, Mysuru 371, Dakshina Kannada 265, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district has reported the most number of cases till date (12,16,181), followed by Mysuru (1,68,157) and Tumakuru (1,15,578).

Bengaluru Urban has also reported the most number of discharges (11,85,1100), followed by Mysuru (1,62,270) and Tumakuru (1,13,216). A total of 3,50,35,219 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,46,575 were done on Monday.

AAP begins campaign demanding reduction of pvt school fees

Stating that many families are facing financial hardship due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka on Monday began a campaign demanding a reduction of private school fees.

“While free and compulsory education should be provided to children in the age group of six to 14 years, the least the state government can do now is to support parents to ensure their children are not deprived of education,” AAP’s State Media Convener Jagadish V Sadam said.

Chamarajanagar: District admin aims to inoculate 7 lakh people by August-end

The Chamarajanagar district administration aims to inoculate nearly seven lakh people by the end of August, senior officials said.

Explaining their revised strategy, an official said preparations to enhance vaccination coverage were already underway by sourcing data from hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) on the number of people who have been vaccinated — either with the first dose or with both doses.

“Besides Taluk hospitals in Chamarajanagar, Hanur, Kollegal, Hanur, Yelandur and Gundlupet, a total of 60 PHCs in these taluks and community health centers (CHCs) in Santhemarahalli, Kabballi and Begur have been identified as vaccination centres to carry out the revised strategy,” an official said.

Covid impact: Pvt bus owners demand govt for tax exemption for six months

The Karnataka State Bus Owners’ Federation has demanded that the state government should waive off road tax collected from stage carriage buses for a period of six months, as their operations resumed after lockdown recently.

The government might lose Rs 72 crore by waiving off road tax for six months, but are gaining Rs 720 crore from tax on diesel and other consumables used for private buses, the Federation said while referring to the unprecedented hike in fuel prices.

A delegation of representatives from the Federation that met CM Yediyurappa said that their condition that had been bad since the lockdown last year but became worse due to the lockdown announced during the second wave of the pandemic.

Further, demanding a periodical revision of fares, the Federation noted that the price per litre for diesel was Rs 65 before the pandemic but was at Rs 94 at present. They also urged the government to constitute a committee to look into their demand apart from seeking a Covid relief package from the government for employees of private bus operators.

NGO donates 791 oxygen concentrators for ‘backward taluks’

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Monday launched an oxygen concentrator distribution drive taken up by GiveIndia Foundation, an NGO. According to the CM, the drive will ensure the distribution of oxygen concentrators to government hospitals located in 114 ‘most backward taluks’ identified in a report submitted by Dr D M Nanjundappa.

According to the CMO, the distribution was held as part of the government’s preparation for a possible third wave of Covid-19.

On the occasion, Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan said medical equipment worth Rs 229 crore has been received from 136 donators who registered via the ‘Akanksha’ CSR portal launched on June 26. “Targets in 21 segments have been achieved while the process is underway for 71 other segments,” he said.

BEL announces scheme to aid kin of deceased employees

The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Monday announced a scheme called ‘BE Safe’ to extend financial, medical, educational and vocational assistance for the families of deceased employees.

According to BEL officials, benefits under this scheme will be applicable for both Covid and non-Covid deaths on or after April 1 this year.

Shivakumaran K M, Director (HR) of BEL, said an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases during the second wave led to an increase in fatalities within the company. “Untimely deaths, unrelated to the pandemic, have also been reported. The BEL Management, therefore, decided to go the extra mile to mitigate the hardship of the families of the deceased employees and help them to not only cope with the adverse circumstances but also rebuild their lives,” he said.

The financial support extended under the scheme includes ex gratia payment equivalent to 50% of the deceased employee’s last drawn Basic plus DA to be paid to the spouse/ children/ parents in monthly instalments for five years after death or till notional date of superannuation, whichever earlier.

Spouses of employees who have completed 10 years of service as on date of death will be covered under the umbrella of the Bharat Electronics Retired Employees Contributory Health Scheme (BERECHS).

Declared dependant parents and/or children can take medical insurance cover towards in-patient treatment for an amount of Rs 5 lakh per annum from the date of death for five years or till notional date of superannuation, whichever earlier.

In the case of deceased employees who have not completed 10 years of service, the spouse, dependant parent and children can claim medical insurance cover for Rs 8 lakhs per annum from the date of death for five years or till notional date of superannuation, whichever earlier.

The scheme also has provisions under which children of deceased employees will be reimbursed for their education.