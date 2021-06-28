Karnataka Covid wrap: 2,576 new cases; vaccination drive begins for students pursuing higher education

So far, 3.40 crore Covid tests have been carried out in the state. (PTI)

Karnataka on Monday reported 2,576 new cases and 93 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,37,206 and toll up to 34,836.

Active cases stood at 97,592 — this is the first time in over four months this number has dipping below one lakh. The positivity rate for the day was 1.92 per cent and case fatality rate was 3.61 per cent, a health department bulletin stated.

The decline in daily infection was by 1,000 as compared to Sunday.

When the second wave was at its peak, the number of active cases in the state had gone up to over six lakh. Bengaluru had back then reported the highest number of active cases among all the metropolitan cities.

Meanwhile, 5,933 patients recovered in the state on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,04,755, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district logged 563 new cases and 18 deaths, the highest among the districts in the state. The city has so far reported 12,11,993 cases and 15,599 deaths. It now has 62,430 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 282 fresh cases were reported in Mysuru, 263 in Dakshina Kannada, 194 in Shivamogga, 150 in Kodagu and 138 in Hassan. New cases were reported in other districts as well, including Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kolar, Udupi and Bengaluru Rural.

The department said there were 14 deaths in Dakshina Kannada, nine in Ballari, eight in Mysuru, five each in Hassan and Dharwad and four each in Belagavi and Davangere.

Fatalities were reported in 15 other districts as well. But no death was reported in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

The state conducted 1,33,917 Covid tests, including 1,07,050 RT-PCR tests, on Monday. So far, 3.40 crore Covid tests have been carried out in the state.

As many as 2.21 crore inoculations have been conducted in the state till date, including those who received their first and second doses. A total of 3,33,325 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

State launches vaccination drive for students pursuing higher studies

Vaccination of students pursuing higher studies started in the state from Monday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

“There are 24,37,732 students pursuing higher studies in the state. We are starting their vaccination from today. We want to vaccinate students so that classes can resume in institutes of higher education,” Sudhakar told reporters.

He added that parents of children below 10 years will also be vaccinated on a priority basis. The vaccine supply has been increased to make it possible.

He was replying to a query on the possible consequences of reopening schools and colleges. “We have to unlock step by step. I won’t say education is not important but what is more important is their (students’) lives. We need to be extra cautious,” the minister said.

“The Technical Advisory Committee has sought to know whether the second wave is over now. This question arises because the number of infections decreased due to lockdown. It has been a week since the lockdown was eased. To assess the situation, we will require at least a week,” Sudhakar said.

He also said that on an average four to five lakh people are getting vaccinated daily.

Karnataka reports, 3,232 cases of mucormycosis

Sudhakar also said that the state has reported 3,232 cases of mucormycosis till date, out of which 387 patients have recovered and 262 have died. More than 1,600 of these patients had to undergo surgeries.

(with PTI inputs)