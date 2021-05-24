Karnataka Covid wrap: 25,311 cases and 529 deaths; CM hints at announcing second relief package

Karnataka Monday reported 25,311 fresh cases, 529 more deaths and 57,333 recoveries. A total of 1,08,723 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the state has now risen to 25,811 since March 10 last year.

While Bengaluru Urban reported 297 deaths, the capital city also recorded 5,701 new infections and 34,378 recoveries.

Other districts that reported most fatalities were Ballari (19), Bengaluru Rural (18), Belagavi (17), Shivamogga (16), and Dharwad (15). While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.28 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.09 per cent.

529 new #Covid19 deaths from #Karnataka reported, 315 from #Bengaluru (Urban & Rural) alone. Meanwhile, recoveries (57,333) are more than double the number of new cases (25,311). 5,701 new cases in Bengaluru.

Among other districts that reported most new cases were Mysuru (2,680), Tumakuru (1,662), Hassan (1,156), and Uttara Kannada (1,110). As of May 24, the active caseload in Karnataka was 4,40,435, as noted by the health department.

CM Yediyurappa hints at announcement of second Covid relief package

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday hinted at announcing a second Covid relief package in the next few days, after facing criticism from various social and economic groups and the Opposition in the state.

“I am aware that several groups have been left out from the package announced last week. While we are discussing such issues, I will try my best to announce another package in the next 10 to 12 days,” he said after reviewing operations at a BBMP call centre in Bengaluru.

#Karnataka CM @BSYBJP attends to a call at BBMP East #Covid19 War Room in #Bengaluru, helps patient's kin find an ICU bed. He had visited the facility to review operations.

Responding to criticism expressed by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa said he had announced the package “from within the financial limitations” the state was facing at the moment. He added, “The world is also aware of what Siddaramaiah has done during his tenure.”

Positivity rate in Shivamogga dropped due to strict lockdown, says Deputy Commissioner

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar Monday said that the test positivity rate in the district could be brought down to 33 per cent from 47 per cent in the last fortnight due to effective enforcement of strict lockdown.

“While a surge in cases was noted in urban pockets of Shivamogga and Bhadravati, the infection had gradually spread to rural areas as people from bigger cities returned to villages. The taluk administration under the leadership of tahsildars took note of such cases and initiated strict steps by demarcating containment zones where cases were reported from,” he said. He added that such zones were declared in areas where 15 active cases were found.

According to the district administration, Shivamogga, as on Monday, had around 300 containment zones, including 200 from rural areas. “We have shifted patients to their nearest Covid Care Centres and have seen to it that their primary and secondary contacts remain in home isolation. Such steps have helped us curb the spread of infection,” he added.

Further, Shivakumar added that a death audit conducted in the district indicated late admission to hospitals as a major concern. “Doctors have felt late arrival for treatment was among the major reasons behind Covid-19 deaths. We are taking steps to ensure early detection and treatment so as to bring down the fatality rate,” he said.

Modi focused on winning elections, forgot pandemic: Former PM Devegowda

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda Monday said PM Modi and the Centre has been “focusing more on elections” than the Covid-19 situation in the country, which, he said, has led to the ongoing crisis.

“The surge in the virus may have been due to elections in five states. The Centre focused on the elections and did not concentrate on the pandemic. If the focus had been on the pandemic, it would not have assumed this proportion,” he said in Bengaluru. Taking a dig at his current successor, Devegowda said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on winning elections and forgot the pandemic.”

The JD(S) chief also accused the Centre of providing “stepmotherly treatment” to Karnataka. “While more funds have been allocated to smaller states, the Centre has shown stepmotherly treatment to Karnataka in the allocation of vaccines, medicines, ventilators, and oxygen.”

Govt advises private hospitals to administer Covaxin second dose only to those who are 45 and above

As the state continues to face a shortage of Covid vaccines, the Karnataka government Monday advised private hospitals to use the available stock of Covaxin to administer the second dose to people aged 45 and above.

The measure, according to Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar, was to “tide over the current situation of short supply of Covaxin” to the state.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Sudhakar said that the state received another three lakh doses of Covishield as allocated by the Centre. “With this, 1.05 crore doses of Covishield has been supplied by the Centre to Karnataka, while 13.54 lakh doses have been procured by the state. Also, 13.10 lakh Covaxin doses have been procured in total to date,” he said.

Sudhakar added that a total of 1.22 crore people were inoculated in the state so far. “At present, we have 11.46 lakh doses of vaccine which will be given to priority groups identified by the government.”

Udupi: No new permissions for marriages till June 7

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha Monday announced that the district administration will not grant new permissions for marriages from May 25 to June 7, when the extended lockdown announced in the state is scheduled to end.

He clarified that those who have applied and obtained permission till Monday (May 24) will be allowed to organise the function. “However, they are not supposed to hold engagements and ‘mehandi’ programmes. Criminal cases will be filed against those violating this rule. Tahsildars have been given instructions in this regard,” Jagadeesha explained.

He added that electrical shops will be allowed to open only on May 26 from 6 am to 10 am owing to public demand that electrical materials in several houses were damaged in the recent lightning and thunderstorms. “However, shops selling electronics equipment will not be allowed to open.” He added that bakery shops will also be allowed to open only on May 26 during the same time in a bid to help them clear stocks of perishable products.

1,763 more doctors to be recruited: Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Monday said 1,763 doctors and general practitioners will be recruited in a bid to strengthen the health sector in the state.

“A notification has been issued regarding direct recruitment of 1,763 doctors, 715 experts, 75 general medicine, 57 general surgeons, 145 gynecologists, 40 ENT specialists, 35 dermatologists, 142 anesthesiologists, 153 pediatricians, and 17 radiologists. 1,048 general medical practitioners also being recruited. This will strengthen the health sector,” he said.

Sudhakar added that the government aimed to resolve the shortage of doctors faced in districts located in the northern part of the state. “Gadag, Hubballi, Belagavi, Raichur and other districts will be given priority,” he said.

Further, the minister stated that 446 people have been infected by mucormycosis (Black Fungus) in the state so far. “433 have been admitted to hospitals and 11 are in home isolation. Instruction has been passed to shift the others to hospital soon. 12 people have died due to this. The Centre is supplying 1000 vials of Amphotericin B to enable treatment of mucormycosis here,” he said.

Sudhakar also announced that all Covid hospitals will soon be equipped with CCTV cameras “to ensure transparency”. He explained, “This will also reduce the entry of outsiders and is expected to help us in controlling mucormycosis. It can be ensured that medical staff are carrying out their duties properly as well. A centralised control centre will handle all such data from across districts,” he said.