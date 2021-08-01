Karnataka Covid wrap: 1,875 new cases and 25 more deaths; positivity rate at 1.20%

Karnataka recorded 1,875 new cases, 25 deaths and 1,502 new recoveries on Sunday.

The state had been reporting more recoveries than cases on a daily basis since mid-May when the effect of the second wave subsided.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 409 new cases and four other districts recorded over a hundred cases each. These include Dakshina Kannada (410), Udupi (162), Mysuru (146) and Hassan (108).

With 25 more fatalities linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, the total toll rose to 36,587. Districts that reported the most Covid-19 deaths were Bengaluru Urban (8) and Dakshina Kannada (6).

The total number of active cases in the state is 24,144. While the positivity rate stood at 1.20 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.33 per cent. At the same time, as many as 1,02,120 more doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the state.

Bengaluru: At least 10 wards reported over 50 cases each in last 10 days

With new Covid-19 cases seeing a gradual uptick again in Bengaluru after nearly two months, Bengaluru has been reporting above 400 cases since July 29.

The Karnataka capital has recorded 426, 450 and 409 cases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, as per statistics issued by the state health department.

Meanwhile, BBMP has stated that Begur (Ward 192) has reported over 100 new cases in the last 10 days.

As many as nine other wards — Bellandur, RR Nagar, Sanjaynagar, Varthur, Hagadur, Kadugodi, Hoodi, Basavanapura, Horamavu — have reported between 50 to 100 cases during the same time.

All Covid test results should be uploaded on ICMR portal: BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Sunday issued an order directing all labs and private hospitals in the city to upload Covid-19 test results on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal without fail.

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, it was observed that some labs and hospitals in the Karnataka capital were informing the patients directly about the test results but failing to keep the authorities in the loop.