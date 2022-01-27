Karnataka Covid wrap: 185 new Omicron cases in Bengaluru, state tally dips

Health minister K Sudhakar Thursday said 185 new Omicron cases were confirmed in Bengaluru, taking the tally of the variant in the state to 1,115.

However, on a positive note, Covid cases continue to dip in Karnataka.

On Thursday, the state health department reported 38,083 fresh Covid cases of which 17,717 were in Bengaluru. The total number of recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases as 67,236 patients were discharged.

The total active cases in the state are now 328,711, of which 189,853 are in Bengaluru. The positivity rate for the day was 20.44 percent.

As many as 49 deaths were logged, of which 12 were in Bengaluru, and a total of 186,313 tests were conducted.

Dharwad with 1,155 cases, Mandya (1802), Mysuru (2587), Tumkuru (1584) and Hassana (1452) were the other districts which logged more than 1,000 cases.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed the officials to control the spread of the infection in areas where higher numbers of cases are being observed.

Addressing a virtual meeting on controlling the infection in the city, he said, “Case trend over the past week across all the eight zones has been reviewed, and it was noticed that there is about 30 per cent reduction in day-on-day case numbers across all zones. Positivity rate is also noted to have fallen from 25 per cent during last week to 20 per cent. But, BTM Layout, Malleshwarm, HSR Layout, Konnankunte wards continue to have a higher caseload, and hence stricter containment measures should be enforced in these locations.”

Gupta also directed all zonal coordinators to review Covid Care Centres.

“CCCs have been set up in the city as per necessity. But most infected persons are under home isolation. So, identify the number of CCCs required based on the caseload and current occupancy. All Zonal Coordinators should review the coverage on a daily basis and accordingly guide zones to ensure 100% vaccination,” Gupta directed the officials.

Gupta tested Covid positive on Wednesday. He is under home isolation.

The State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended to the government to reopen child care centres in Bengaluru. The members said that in order to send children to the child care centres, the child has to be asymptomatic and parents must have taken both doses of Covid.

The Health minister also informed that 250 Primary Health Centers in the state will be upgraded into Health and Wellness Centers in the first phase. The model Center will be built at the cost of Rs 9 crore.