Karnataka Covid wrap: 1,826 fresh cases and 33 deaths; positivity rate at 1.09%

Karnataka reported 1,826 new Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,22,875 and death toll to 36,881, the health department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 1,618 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 28,63,117.

Dakshina Kannada district is still recording the highest number of daily cases in the state. On Wednesday, the border district report 422 new infections.

A day earlier, it had recorded 378 new cases, while Bengaluru Urban reported 315 cases.

The number of active cases has now reached 22,851. While the positivity rate for the day was at 1.09 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.80 per cent.

Out of 33 deaths reported on Wednesday, five are from Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada, three each from Belagavi, Hassan, Kolar and Mysuru, two each from Chitradurga, Kodagu, Mandya and Uttara Kannada, followed by the other districts.

Hassan logged 175 fresh cases, Udupi 130 and Mysuru 118.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,474 infections, followed by Mysuru (1,74,199) and Tumakuru (1,18,431).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,07,260, followed by Mysuru (1,70,694) and Tumakuru (1,16,469).

A total of 4,02,72,152 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,67,237 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Karnataka has tested the 3rd highest number of Covid samples in country: K Sudhakar

Karnataka has tested the third highest number of Covid-19 samples in the country, and has crossed the four-crore mark for tests, minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

“Karnataka crossed 4 Crore Covid-19 tests marking yet another milestone in the battle against pandemic,” he tweeted.

He further added, “More than 80 per cent of the tests conducted in the state are RT-PCR tests and Karnataka has tested the third highest number of samples in the entire country.”

According to the data shared by the minister, there are 3,338 swab collection centres in the state and 252 Covid testing labs.

Negative Covid reports must for travellers from Tamil Nadu, says Chamarajanagar district administration

The Chamarajanagar district administration has said that from Sunday, it will be mandatory for travellers from Tamil Nadu to furnish negative Covid-19 reports that are not older than 72 hours at the time of arrival.

The decision comes after reports of a fresh surge in infections in the neighbouring state.

The district administration has intensified screening of people at Punajanur check post, Naal Road near Ardhanipura and the check post at Palar in Hanur taluk on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

(With PTI inputs)