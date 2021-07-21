Karnataka Covid wrap: 1,639 new cases, Dy CM says 75% of college students vaccinated

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Wednesday said that 75 per cent of students in the higher education sector in the state have been vaccinated so far. (File photo)

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,639 new cases of Covid-19 and 36 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,88,341 and death toll to 36,262, the health department said.

The day also saw 2,214 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,26,411. The number of active cases in the state stood at 25,645.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 419 new cases, even as the city witnessed 963 discharges and seven deaths.

Dakshina Kannada recorded six deaths, Hassan and Kolar reported three deaths each, and two deaths each in Chamarajanagara, Dharwad and Shivamogga, followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada reported the highest number of new cases with 190 ,followed by Mysuru (160), Hassan (141) and Udupi (104).

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 12,23,226, followed by Mysuru (1,71,552) and Tumakuru (1,17,149). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,97,916. Mysuru reported 1,67,391 and Tumakuru 1,14,743 discharges.

Cumulatively, a total of 3,72,85,851 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,52,714 were tested on Wednesday alone.

75% college students inoculated, vaccination picking up pace: Dy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Wednesday said that 75 per cent of students in the higher education sector in the state have been vaccinated so far.

Reiterating that offline classes in colleges will resume from July 26, he said, “The vaccination programme for students is picking up pace. All students over the age of 18, who are attending government and aided colleges, are being inoculated. This is in addition to the vaccine being administered to teaching and non-teaching staff as well,” Ashwathnarayan, who is also in charge of the Higher Education Department, said.