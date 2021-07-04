Karnataka Covid wrap: 1,564 new cases; lockdown extended in Kodagu, Hassan

A total of 1,18,674 vaccine doses were administered across the state till 3.30 pm on Sunday. (PTI photo)

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,564 new Covid cases and 59 deaths. The test positivity rate in the state is now at 1.02 per cent. The day also saw 4,775 people recovering from the infection.

While 352 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban, the capital city also saw 1,742 discharges and three deaths. The active caseload in the state dropped to 44,846, out of which 18,018 are in Bengaluru Urban.

Among other districts that reported most new cases were Mysuru (162), Dakshina Kannada (154), Kodagu (150) and Tumakuru (116). Nine more deaths were reported from Mysuru and eight from Dakshina Kannada.

Meanwhile, 1,53,083 samples were tested and 1,18,674 vaccine doses were administered across the state till 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Lockdown extended in Kodagu, Hassan

With Kodagu being the only remaining district that will have most restrictions in place due to the lockdown, the district administration had identified six villages in Somwarpet taluk as containment zones.

The restrictions are in place till July 19, and people are now allowed to purchase essential items on five days of the week. This was only allowed for three days in a week earlier.

The latest order issued by the district administrator states that standalone milk booths, vegetable and fruit stalls, grocery shops, stalls selling agricultural equipment, warehouses, fish and meat stalls, and HOPCOMS stalls are permitted to stay open from 6 am to 2 pm on weekdays. The same timings would be applicable for fair price shops and stores selling items required for the rainy season.

Farmers purchasing fertiliser have been directed to ensure that the item is transported to locations of their choice on the same day itself. The purchase bill needs to be produced to obtain transport permission.

Meanwhile, Hassan Deputy Commissioner R Girish Sunday announced that lockdown restrictions which are in place would be extended till 5 am on July 12. He said the decision was taken because the test positivity rate in the district is above 5 per cent.

As per the order, shops selling essentials are allowed to function between 6 am and 2 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The district will be under total lockdown on all other days.

Even as the government has allowed places of worship to be opened in other districts, the Hassan district administration has decided to keep them shut for the time being. A maximum of 40 people are allowed to attend marriage ceremonies.

Also Read | Third wave can be mild if most people are fully vaccinated before it hits: Shivakumar

Karnataka to conduct serosurvey among children

The Karnataka government is likely to begin conducting a serosurvey among children (aged below 18) across the state, as recommended recently by the state’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee and the third wave expert committee led by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty.

According to a senior official of the health department, the survey is expected to begin within a fortnight. “We will focus on children in this round. This will be the third such survey done in the state so far. With concerns raised by experts that children are most likely to get affected during an anticipated third wave, this survey would help us plan a better public health response,” the official said.

Incidentally, the government is yet to publish the results of the second serosurvey done across all 30 districts covering nearly 35,000 people.

Bengaluru metro to operate on weekends too

Following the Karnataka government order indicating an end to weekend curfew, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Sunday notified that it will operate the Namma Metro services from 7 am to 8 pm daily from July 5.

Trains will run at an interval of five to 15 minutes during non-peak hours on weekdays. Their operation on weekends would be based on patronage, BMRCL officials added.

CM should cancel SSLC exams: BJP MLC Vishwanath

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath Sunday urged the Karnataka government to withdraw its decision to conduct SSLC (Class X) board examinations due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, he said, “Why does the education department and Minister S Suresh Kumar want to conduct SSLC exams? What is the urgency now?”

He said CM B S Yediyurappa should issue an order cancelling the examinations for now. They can be held later once the situation improves, he added.

The MLC added, “Several students in rural areas could not attend classes due to various reasons and are not prepared enough for the exams.”

Vishwanath also remarked that educationalists and other key stakeholders of the system should also demand cancellation of the exams for the time being.

SSLC exams are scheduled to be held on July 19 and 22 across the state.

Bengaluru: BMTC to run 4500 buses daily from Monday

With the Karnataka government allowing public transport to operate with 100% seating capacity from Monday, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that it will run 4,500 buses daily in and around the city from July 5.

While buses are scheduled to run from 5 am to 9 pm, BMTC has directed passengers to maintain social distance while boarding and alighting.

“If seats are full, passengers shall not board the bus and wait for the next bus. Passengers suffering from fever and other ailments should refrain from traveling,” an advisory issued on Sunday read.