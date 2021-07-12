Karnataka Covid wrap: 1,386 fresh cases and 61 deaths; case fatality rate goes up to 4.40%

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,386 new Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.72 lakh and the toll up to 35,896.

The case fatality rate was at 4.40 per cent, up from 2.83 per cent as noted on Sunday. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 10 new Covid-related fatalities each and nine more people succumbed to the infection in Bengaluru Urban.

The day also saw 3,204 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,01,907.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 319 new cases, as the city saw 784 discharges, statistics issued by the health department stated.

The total number of active cases in the state is 34,858 and the positivity rate is at 1.26 per cent.

Hassan: Lockdown relaxations come into effect

After nearly two months of enforcement of lockdown-like restrictions in the district, several relaxations came into effect in Hassan district from Monday.

Even after Kodagu, another district with a high positivity rate, had announced certain relaxations earlier last week, curbs continued to be in effect in Hassan earlier.

According to district health officer Dr K M Sathish, the decision to offer relaxations in Hassan was taken after the positivity rate fell to 4.7 per cent on Saturday.

The district on Sunday reported 154 fresh cases and five deaths linked to the pandemic. The active caseload in the district is 2,289, which includes 71 people admitted to the ICU.

Citizens campaign for ‘Covid Death Register’

A collective of civil society organisations and citizens from different walks of life have started a campaign named ‘Count Every Death’ demanding the Karnataka government should prepare and publicise a ‘Covid Death Register’ documenting all fatalities that took place during the pandemic.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the campaigners have urged the government to conduct death audits to make a comprehensive assessment of the fatalities.

“The state Government must acknowledge the avoidable Covid deaths and apologise to the people, particularly to families who lost their loved ones, for its colossal failure in tackling Covid and preventing these deaths. Carry out the mandated exercise of analysis of facility-wise cases and deaths in all hospitals, and death audits for all deaths in hospital, and the community since April 2020,” the letter stated.