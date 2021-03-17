Karnataka Covid wrap: 10,220 new cases; 3 new centres in Bengaluru, nod for jabs at old age homes, housings sought

A total of 86,648 samples were tested (including 5,983 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state, while over 1.51 lakh people were inoculated in the last 24 hours (file)

Karnataka reported over a thousand new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, as active cases surpassed 10,000 after a few months. A total of 1,275 new cases were reported from across the state, with Bengaluru Urban district alone accounting for 786 of them.

Active cases in the state rose to 10,220, with the capital city recording nearly 72 per cent of those. Districts sharing borders with Maharashtra and Kerala continued to see a surge in new cases. Of the active cases, the most on March 17 was reported from Dakshina Kannada (72) followed by Kalaburagi (61), Bidar (47) and Udupi (42).

A total of 86,648 samples were tested (including 5,983 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state, while over 1.51 lakh people were inoculated in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services stated.

Karnataka govt to open 3 Covid Care Centres in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to open three Covid care centres in Bengaluru in a bid to stem a possible surge in Covid-19 cases in the city. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the same during a video conference.

#Karnataka govt decides to set up three Covid Care Centres in #Bengaluru in advance to take care of a possible surge of #Covid19 cases, CM @BSYBJP informed PM @narendramodi. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/R3pauDmyUL — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) March 17, 2021

“During the last 10 days or so, Covid-19 cases (in Karnataka) are showing an increasing trend. The positivity rate has also increased to 1.65% as on March 15. We have decided to set up three Covid care centres in Bengaluru to deal with a surge in cases,” Yediyurappa said.

He added that the state is also focusing on intensifying the rate of vaccination at about 3,500 centres. “We have planned to increase vaccination to about 3 lakh persons per day,” CM Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka seeks nod to Covid jabs in old age homes, apartments

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to step up vaccination in states in view of the recent resurgence in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Wednesday requested the Centre to allow vaccination in places outside healthcare facilities.

“Covid vaccination is now permitted only at health facilities by the Government of India. We have requested permission to take up vaccination drives in old age homes, apartment complexes and other inaccessible areas,” the CM said.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said, “Appropriate steps to implement strict guidelines will be taken. Ambulance and other facilities will also be provided at these vaccination centres.”

Bengaluru hospitality employees demand free Covid-19 vaccine

Employees working in the hospitality sector in Bengaluru have written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan demanding free Covid-19 vaccines. “As the hospitality sector is very important, prioritising Covid vaccination is also very important. With employees of this sector, including those involved in restaurants, hotels, catering and food delivery work, being seen as Corona warriors, we request you to arrange free vaccination for them,” PC Rao, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, said.