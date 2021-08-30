Karnataka to impose week-long institutional quarantine on those entering from Kerala

The Karnataka government Monday stated that it will impose a week-long institutional quarantine on those entering from Kerala, in the wake of the high Covid-19 positivity rate in the neighbouring state.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to assess the pandemic situation, it was also decided to relax other restrictions such as the night curfew and reopen schools for grades 6 to 8.

“One week institutional quarantine is mandatory for people coming from Kerala and testing on the seventh day is compulsory, irrespective of the persons vaccinated and holding a negative report after RT-PCR test,” a statement issued by the Karnataka CM’s Office (CMO) said.

Addressing reporters after the meeting in Bengaluru, revenue minister R Ashok said that the rule would apply to students as well. “All visitors, including students, will also be subjected to a Covid-19 test after completing the one-week institutional quarantine,” the minister said.

Sources in the Karnataka CMO told indianexpress.com that further details on whether the rule will apply to short-term visitors and competitive exam candidates, and the date of implementation, among other specifics, will be informed in a detailed government order by Tuesday morning.

Further, CM Bommai directed officers to consider relaxing certain restrictions in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kolar, and Kalaburagi districts. A 50 per cent occupancy would be allowed in marriage halls, capped at a maximum attendance of 400 people.

A decision was also taken to relax the night curfew across the state except for Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts, where the test positivity rate is higher. Restrictions will continue in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu due to the high test positivity rate in neighbouring Kerala.

Regarding celebrations of the Ganesha festival, the CM has directed all district administrations to submit a detailed report on the pandemic by September 5. “An appropriate decision will be taken after discussing with experts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to resume offline classes with 50 per cent attendance for students in grades 6 to 8 on alternate days from September 6. This will apply to talukas where the test positivity rate is below 2 per cent, officials clarified.