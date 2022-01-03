Karnataka achieves 59 per cent first-dose vaccination coverage for children

Karnataka inoculated 59 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries on the first day of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group. The Bengaluru Urban district, which had a target of vaccinating 32,800 beneficiaries, jabbed 8,784 persons. Neighbouring districts like Ramanagara and Mandya inoculated 60 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries. Dakshina Kannada vaccinated 97 per cent, Kodagu (100 per cent), Udupi and Uttara Kannada (103 per cent), Haveri (273 per cent), Dharwad (225 per cent) and Belagavi (220 per cent).

Districts like Raichur, Mysuru, Chikkaballapur, Yadgir, Gadag, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga and Bagalkot performed below the state average.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 4,41,000 beneficiaries in 5,482 schools and 577 PU colleges to be vaccinated in the coming days.

Some of the private schools will begin the vaccination of students in a couple of days.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the principal of Vijaya Composite PU College, Chandrashekar S, said: “We have asked the students to furnish a consent letter from their parents and a copy of their Aadhaar card. The vaccination at the PU college will begin on Wednesday. It was supposed to have started today but was postponed.”

The Presidency School Bangalore South (PSBS) will start jabbing beneficiaries from Friday.

The BBMP has 2,56,800 doses of the vaccine and additional stocks will be delivered in the coming days. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

“The children will be vaccinated from January 7. We have asked for the parental consent letter and over 70 per cent of students from our school have registered for the vaccination. We are conducting the vaccination camp in association with the BBMP on January 7, 8 and 10. There is no compulsion that the kids will have to take the vaccine. If their parents give their consent, only then they will be vaccinated. The vaccination is free of cost at our school. The vaccination drive will be carried out in the presence of a BBMP health official,” a senior official from the school said.

Aditi, a Class IX student who took the first dose on Monday, said, “I am feeling safer after taking the vaccine. I want to take this opportunity to thank all the doctors who are working tirelessly to protect us.”

A specially-abled student, Ashwin (17), said: “When my parents got vaccinated, I, too, wanted to take the jab but I was not eligible for it that time. There is some pain in my arm due to the shot, but I am feeling good. The vaccines will protect us.”

On Monday morning, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the vaccination drive for children at Moodalapalya BBMP school. The BBMP has 2,56,800 doses of the vaccine and additional stocks will be delivered in the coming days.

“Beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group with comorbidities should have parents’ consent and vaccines should be administered to them at the health centre only under the supervision of a medical officer. A separate queue will be maintained in any Covid-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC) which is inoculating children between 15-18 years. School dropouts will be vaccinated at the government Covid-19 vaccination centre. Private institutions can collaborate with private hospitals to conduct vaccination drives. Beneficiaries can book sessions using their or their parents’ mobile numbers. If they do not have mobiles, then the contact number of the head of the institution can be used. Using one mobile number, six beneficiaries can be registered. School ID cards or any of the nine photo IDs allowed on the CoWIN portal can be used as ID proof during vaccination,” the BBMP stated.

Manipal Hospitals organized an exclusive vaccination drive for children with special needs in the age group of 15-18 across all its centres in Bengaluru on Monday. The vaccination drive was conducted with the support of Samarthanam Trust for Disabled, Asha Kiran Special Needs School and a few other NGOs. Nearly 100 specially-abled children took the jab across the centres run by Manipal Hospitals.

Several parents are apprehensive about having their children vaccinated at schools while some have a fear of their wards being inoculated with an expired dose. “We have heard that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has increased the shelf life of Covaxin to 12 months from the date of manufacture. My wife and I are apprehensive about this. We will think over this and maybe we will get our son vaccinated at a private hospital,” a father whose son is studying in a private school said on the condition of anonymity.