Karnataka Covid wrap: 4,991 new cases, new curs announced, official suspended for giving minister jab at home

While 1,18,933 samples were tested (including 5983 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state, 38,676 people were inoculated till 3.30 pm on Friday, said a bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. (File Photo)

Karnataka reported nearly 5,000 new cases on Friday as the test positivity rate rose to 4.12 per cent.

While the state logged 4,991 fresh cases in total on the day, with Bengaluru Urban district accounting for 3,509 of them.

Active cases in the state swelled to 34,219, with the capital city recording nearly 72 per cent of those. Among other districts that reported most cases on April 2 were Mysuru (174), Tumkur(142) and Bidar(126).

Occupancy at movie theatres, eateries, bars restricted 50% of capacity

Amid the persistent spike, the state government introduced several restrictions for Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad districts. These will remain in force till April 20.

Seating capacity at cinema halls, restaurants and bars has been restricted to 50% of capacity, while the number of passengers in public transport has also been reduced. Gyms and swimming pools, including those inside residential complexes, have been asked to remain shut.

Health official suspended for giving vaccine to minister at home

The health official, who had administered Covid-19 vaccines to Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil and his wife at their residence in violation of vaccination norms, has been suspended.

In an order issued on March 26, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said he had suspended Dr Z R Makhandar, the Taluk Health Officer of Hirekerur in Haveri district, from government service pending inquiry for dereliction of duty.

The order said that despite repeated training and instructions, the vaccine was given to the minister at his residence. The health official has been directed not to leave the workplace without prior permission till the inquiry is completed.

The minister took the jab on March 2, a day after people above 45 years of age and having comorbid conditions, were made eligible to take vaccine shots.

After taking the jab, the minister posted the photograph on his Twitter handle, drawing widespread criticism for violation of norms. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too expressed his displeasure over the violation of norms.

Bengaluru civic body chief reviews Covid-link-tracking management

On the direction of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, officials across the state have enhanced tracing, testing and treatment of cases to tamp down the surge to the extent possible.

As part of this effort, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta visited the Ulsoor Primary Health Centre in Bengaluru to review the Covid-link-tracking management facility. “The government has suggested further strengthening of the tracking system to detect infected persons,” he said after the visit.

