Karnataka: Experts’ panel on Covid suggests Universal Passes for fully-vaccinated citizens

The State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 advised the Karnataka government to introduce Universal e-Passes for the fully-vaccinated citizens for use at entry points of offices, malls, cinema theatres and airports.

The expert committee suggested that the facility, on the lines of a pass created by the Maharashtra government, could be first started within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

“The Government of Maharashtra has introduced the issue of Universal e-Pass for fully-vaccinated citizens, that is who have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccines…TAC recommends introducing a similar facility in Karnataka, to begin within the BBMP area, covering in a phased manner offices, factories, banks, cinema halls and auditoria, shopping malls and complexes, airport, gyms, pubs and bars, swimming pools, hotels and restaurants, marriage halls, zoos, parks, etc,” the expert committee suggested.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “It has been reported that Maharashtra has implemented the universal pass system. Presently, we are insisting on producing two-dose vaccine certifications at the entry point of malls which is quite like the universal pass.”

A senior official from the health department also said that as of now, there is no plan by the civic agency to come up with a universal pass.

On the recommendation proposed by the TAC to impose a night curfew and restrictions ahead of New Year’s eve, Gupta said a decision will be taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.